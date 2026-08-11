I Tried And Ranked 11 Grape Jelly Brands

If you grew up eating peanut butter and jelly sandwiches as I did, you know that the type of grape jelly you use matters. Now, when I was younger, I was definitely more drawn to the jelly that tasted the most like candy. As an adult, I've discovered that there are wide ranges of grape jelly that can offer many different flavor profiles and experiences: bright and fruity, slightly sour, smooth, chunky, and everything in between. I decided to really dive in and taste-test as many grape jellies as I possibly could.

For this test, I also used brands that labeled their product as "fruit spread" and "fruit preserves". Those tend to be a bit different than jelly, because they have actual pieces of grapes crushed up in the mixture, and tend to have less added sugar (or none at all). Jelly is normally made with strained fruit juice, so it has a smoother texture and higher sugar content.

When I performed my taste test, I first tasted each spread on its own, and then I placed it on top of a toasted piece of bread. I focused on the enjoyment of the texture, the balance between sweetness and actual grape flavorings, and the presence of other qualities that made the spread well-rounded and exciting. With all that to say, let's get tasting.