Homemade Grape Jam Is Nearly Effortless With This Slow Cooker Technique

If you've ever had a grape arbor in your life, or you're a smart shopper looking to cash in on the low prices of the high season, you've probably faced the "problem" of an abundance of grapes. Grapes ripen in a short window of time, and they're fragile, so they don't wait patiently. Preserving a fleeting harvest is what jam was invented for, but grape jam can easily get messed up on the stovetop. Grapes are naturally very high in sugar and relatively thin-skinned, which means traditional jam-making requires a watchful eye. As the hot mixture reduces and the water cooks off, the sugars concentrate and the jam gets progressively jammier and denser, and the temperature at the bottom of a pot can rise fast enough to scorch before the jam thickens properly. You can't exactly see what's happening down there, and a distracted moment can lead to a charred pot and a ruined batch.

But jam doesn't actually need high heat to set; it mainly needs steady evaporation to concentrate the sugars, and to get to 220 degrees Fahrenheit to activate the pectin. A slow cooker, by design, keeps temperatures low and consistent, way below the point where the grape jam's sugars could caramelize or burn. Over several hours, the excess water from the fruit will evaporate gently and the jam will thicken perfectly, without constant stirring or babysitting.

To make grape jam in a slow cooker, add your de-stemmed, washed grapes directly to the crock, and crush them slightly to release their juices; you can use your hands (fun!) or a good potato masher for this part. Then just turn the cooker to low and let time do the work. As the fruit softens, the skins will break down and the mixture will slowly thicken.