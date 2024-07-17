Stop Tossing Lemon Seeds And Use Them To Thicken Homemade Jam

There's no tastier way to make seasonal fruits last than to turn them into homemade jam. The standard formula for classic, uncomplicated fruit jam consists of fruit, sugar, and lemon juice. However, the juice isn't the only part of the lemon that'll serve you. Lemon seeds can be key in thickening homemade jam.

Lemon seeds harbor pectin, which most commercial jams use as a thickening agent. Pectin is a compound that is the plant-based equivalent of gelatin. For pectin to work, it needs to be combined with sugar and acid, then heated. Since most jam recipes call for heating sugar, fruit, and lemon juice, pectin activation is guaranteed.

Citrus fruits like lemons and limes are especially high in pectin content; pectin is found in their peels and seeds. It's especially easy to extract pure pectin from lemon or lime seeds. One way is to immerse them in water overnight. You'll notice that the seeds have secreted a clear gel substance that you can isolate by straining the water out. Simply add the pectin gel to your fruit, sugar, and lemon juice over the stove as it bubbles. If you don't have time to soak the seeds, you can extract their pectin by placing a handful of seeds inside a porous pouch and boiling them along with your jam ingredients. The pectin will seep out of the pouch and infuse the jam with gel.