Give Hamburgers A Canadian-Style Twist For A Heartier Meal Packed With Flavor
Have you ever eaten hamburgers with a fork and knife? Probably not, but you might change your mind once you stumble upon the Canadian hot hamburger. Rather than the handheld convenience we've always known, it arrives as somewhat of a burger and sandwich hybrid, with a pan-seared meat patty laid on a slice of white bread, drenched in a thick gravy. The change hardly diminishes the dish's allure. If anything, this beloved treat only becomes heartier.
A hot hamburger is one of those Canadian foods you need to try at least once in your lifetime, and you can even make it at home. Make a burger patty like usual, then simmer the gravy from a mix of the ground meat's dripping (if available), beef bouillon, cornstarch, butter, and water. After a while, you can add the patties back into the pan to simmer along with the gravy. Completing this dish is often a side of French fries and green peas. When served, the gravy's luscious richness cascades over everything on the plate, bringing a richness far beyond what you'd get with classic burgers.
Across social media, the hot hamburger is a beloved creation. On Facebook, under Glen and Friends Cooking's post featuring a homemade hot burger, one comment called it "heaven on a plate", while another compared it to a warm hug. Others highlighted the sheer beauty of the gravy. Over on Instagram, this dish is a comfort food for many users, and some enjoy it over rice or mashed potatoes.
Endless creative potential sits in your plate of hot hamburger
Although a typical hot hamburger is already plenty flavorful, there are still ways for you to amp it up. Undoubtedly, the gravy is a foolproof start, with additions that take it from basic to brilliant. Other than beef bouillon, it can also take on the savory warmth of chicken broth and rotisserie seasoning. A pork gravy, while a little less common, is also marvelous for folks who adore pork's rendered fat and delicate sweetness. Opt for pork bouillon and bacon grease, and you might even have a roux with maximum richness and a smoky undertone.
As for the patties, you can stuff them with cheese for a melty center that enhances the dish even further. Moreover, consider alternating beef with other types of meat — such as chicken, turkey, or pork — possibly in accordance with the gravy, and explore the many flavor facets this dish has to offer.
With the traditional toppings already in tow, you'd only need to add some cheese curds to create a poutine twist for a better burger with layers of flavor. You also can't go wrong with caramelized onions and their savory aroma or sauteed mushrooms for a touch of umami. A few spoonfuls of bacon jam, spread atop the patties, might also work wonders in giving them a beautiful smoky-sweet edge, or just pile on bacon bits for more saltiness.