Give Hamburgers A Canadian-Style Twist For A Heartier Meal Packed With Flavor

Have you ever eaten hamburgers with a fork and knife? Probably not, but you might change your mind once you stumble upon the Canadian hot hamburger. Rather than the handheld convenience we've always known, it arrives as somewhat of a burger and sandwich hybrid, with a pan-seared meat patty laid on a slice of white bread, drenched in a thick gravy. The change hardly diminishes the dish's allure. If anything, this beloved treat only becomes heartier.

A hot hamburger is one of those Canadian foods you need to try at least once in your lifetime, and you can even make it at home. Make a burger patty like usual, then simmer the gravy from a mix of the ground meat's dripping (if available), beef bouillon, cornstarch, butter, and water. After a while, you can add the patties back into the pan to simmer along with the gravy. Completing this dish is often a side of French fries and green peas. When served, the gravy's luscious richness cascades over everything on the plate, bringing a richness far beyond what you'd get with classic burgers.

Across social media, the hot hamburger is a beloved creation. On Facebook, under Glen and Friends Cooking's post featuring a homemade hot burger, one comment called it "heaven on a plate", while another compared it to a warm hug. Others highlighted the sheer beauty of the gravy. Over on Instagram, this dish is a comfort food for many users, and some enjoy it over rice or mashed potatoes.