No, Brown Sugar And Baking Soda Are Not Going To Fertilize Your Garden — Here's Why

Baking soda would add sodium to the soil, and while a tiny bit probably won't do much, too much salt around plant roots can interfere with their ability to take up water, and degrade the soil conditions over time. Plants manufacture their own sugars through photosynthesis, so pouring table sugar into the soil isn't the equivalent of giving your tomatoes a yummy snack. Sugar can supply an easily accessible source of carbon for soil microorganisms, which can shift microbial activity and temporarily affect the availability of nutrients like nitrogen.

There's a time and a place for that; agronomists can deliberately use added carbon to manipulate the relationship between soil microbes and available nitrogen. But it's a way more complicated calculation than "more microbial activity equals happier plants." When microbes suddenly get an abundance of easy-to-eat carbon, their population can grow rapidly, increasing their demand for nitrogen and potentially gobbling up nitrogen that would otherwise be utilized by your plants. Sugar may also attract ants and other visitors, which isn't inherently bad, because bugs are part of a healthy ecosystem, but you don't need to provide them lunch, either.

The claim sounds believable because both ingredients have some real gardening associations, giving it a veneer of legitimacy. Baking soda has specific, functional uses around the garden, including strategic applications involving plant diseases and killing weeds, and sugar really can affect the rhizosphere, the biologically active zone of soil that surrounding plant roots. Brown sugar also contains molasses, which is known for being high in minerals and vitamins, lending the whole concoction a down-home, nutrient-rich aura. String those ideas together quickly enough, and it sounds plausible. A 30-second video doesn't leave much room to inspect the links in that chain of ideas.