For Bigger Container-Garden Tomatoes, Use This Natural Fertilizer

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Gardeners know that tomatoes are exuberant but ravenous plants. They'll put out a heavy bounty come late summer, but require plenty of water, fertilizer and fussing throughout the season. Nowhere is that more obvious, or tricky, than in a container garden. If you want to grow the biggest, juiciest tomatoes from a patio pot or balcony planter, one of the best natural soil boosters out there is fertilizer made from ... fish! Fish fertilizer is excellent for container gardens because it helps a few gallons of nutritionally paltry potting mix feed the plant through the season. The microbial community surrounding the roots also enjoys being fed by the compounds that the fish fertilizer provides.

In the productive part of their life cycle, tomatoes are doing it all, simultaneously building roots, vines, leaves, flowers and eventually, hopefully, pounds and pounds of juicy fruit. All of that requires a steady supply of nutrients. In an in-ground garden bed, roots can continue exploring fresh pockets of soil as nearby microbes and fungi, while worms and decaying organic matter slowly recycle nutrients back into the ground. A pot is a much smaller world. Once those nutrients have been absorbed by the plant, there's nowhere else for the roots to go looking for dinner.

Frequent watering exacerbates the problem because every time excess water drains out of the bottom of the container, it carries away a small amount of crucial soil nutrients — the dissolved nitrogen, potassium and other minerals — a process called nutrient leaching. Potted plants also tend to get hotter and dry out faster than those in the ground, so over weeks of summer maintenance watering, those losses accumulate, leaving tomatoes with progressively less and less nutrients to work with.