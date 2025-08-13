Will Baking Soda Actually Kill Weeds In Your Veggie Garden?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As more people seek to live sustainably and contribute to protecting the environment, using baking soda in unexpected ways is ganing popularity as an environmentally sound alternative to other products we use in our homes. Cleaning your kitchen with baking soda offers a reliable, non-toxic solution that is also useful for certain tasks in the garden. Among them are its benefits as an inexpensive substitute for traditional herbicides, so yes, baking soda will effectively kill weeds in your veggie garden. However, it should be used carefully as it won't discriminate between a weed and your prize-winning roses.

Sodium bicarbonate — the actual chemical name for baking soda — works to kill weeds because its salt content will dehydrate the plant over time when applied directly to the foilage. It can be sprinkled directly out of the box, but it's best to disolve it in water and use the solution in a spray bottle. In fact, thanks to its benefits as a fungicide many gardeners already use a mild solution of sodium bicarbonate and water to control powdery mildew in certain plants and to treat black spot on roses. Incidentally, you can also kill weeds using vodka in a solution, but you're probably more likely to want to use less expensive baking soda than raid your liquor cabinet.

However, while baking soda will dry out the leaves of your weeds it may not kill the roots, so it is possible that they will come back, as they tend to do. But it does help to keep them at bay. You may well need to reapply it every 7-10 days in peak growing season, particularly for deep-rooted weeds.