One Trader Joe's Spread Makes Scrambled Eggs 10x More Flavorful
Any morning that starts with a steaming hot plate of scrambled eggs is a good one. That said, it doesn't have to arrive at your table the same way each time. Add a few spoonfuls of Trader Joe's garlic spread-dip, and this familiar dish reaches a whole other level of flavor satisfaction.
This garlic spread-dip is so good that, in our opinion, it deserves a spot in Trader Joe's product hall of fame. Inspired by a traditional Lebanese garlic sauce called toum, this dip consists of fresh garlic cloves, canola oil, lemon juice, and salt, emulsified into a mayo-like consistency. As expected, it adorns the most spectacular garlicky intensity, and that's exactly what it brings to your scrambled eggs. Far from subtle or understated, that sharp aroma lifts the taste profile from its usual custardy monotony, made all the more charming by a hint of citrus brightness peeking through.
Needless to say, there are many delicious ways to use Trader Joe's garlic spread, especially with scrambled eggs. The easiest approach would simply be to spread this dip directly onto the cooked eggs as you eat. Alternatively, with breakfast wraps or toasts, you can slather it as a base onto flatbreads, tortillas, or bread slices before you lay the eggs on. Over at Reddit, one user also recommends whisking it into the scrambled egg mix before cooking, potentially infusing the eggs with the dip's punchy flavors from within.
The easiest, tastiest way to give your scrambled eggs garlicky flavors
It's incredible what you can do with just one palm-sized tub of Trader Joe's garlic spread-dip. Dress it up a bit, and you can have even more flavorful scrambled eggs. Sautéed spinach, one of scrambled eggs' frequent companions, can be mixed with this dip for an earthy spin that elevates your breakfast in an instant. A subtle heat is also possible, and you can even create it with ingredients typically used to add a spicy kick to scrambled eggs. Much like a typical spicy toum sauce, this garlic spread can take on the smoky fire of cayenne pepper and paprika, or even embrace the mesmerizing warmth of cinnamon and allspice.
The scrambled eggs can also be elevated with ingredients that will highlight the spread's garlicky tone even further. Parmesan cheese does the trick every time should you want something tangy and rich. A pinch of turmeric, although seemingly small, does wonders in completing the eggs' savory fragrance. No doubt a foolproof choice, fresh herbs never disappoint. Garlic chives, in particular, are stellar should you want the garlic to be even more prominent.
Since this spread hardly requires a large amount to make an impact, you might still have enough left to jazz up the sides. If you've got another protein to go along with the eggs, spread a bit of the dip onto its surface before heating. Spoonfuls of the dip, spread onto bread and quickly broiled, will also give your scrambled eggs a marvelous garlic bread companion. For folks who like their eggs with some potatoes on the side, toss them with this dip first before you cook, and you will get to relish the garlicky magic later on.