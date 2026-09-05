One Trader Joe's Spread Makes Scrambled Eggs 10x More Flavorful

Any morning that starts with a steaming hot plate of scrambled eggs is a good one. That said, it doesn't have to arrive at your table the same way each time. Add a few spoonfuls of Trader Joe's garlic spread-dip, and this familiar dish reaches a whole other level of flavor satisfaction.

This garlic spread-dip is so good that, in our opinion, it deserves a spot in Trader Joe's product hall of fame. Inspired by a traditional Lebanese garlic sauce called toum, this dip consists of fresh garlic cloves, canola oil, lemon juice, and salt, emulsified into a mayo-like consistency. As expected, it adorns the most spectacular garlicky intensity, and that's exactly what it brings to your scrambled eggs. Far from subtle or understated, that sharp aroma lifts the taste profile from its usual custardy monotony, made all the more charming by a hint of citrus brightness peeking through.

Needless to say, there are many delicious ways to use Trader Joe's garlic spread, especially with scrambled eggs. The easiest approach would simply be to spread this dip directly onto the cooked eggs as you eat. Alternatively, with breakfast wraps or toasts, you can slather it as a base onto flatbreads, tortillas, or bread slices before you lay the eggs on. Over at Reddit, one user also recommends whisking it into the scrambled egg mix before cooking, potentially infusing the eggs with the dip's punchy flavors from within.