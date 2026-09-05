What An Expert Looks For When Buying The Best Olive Oil At A Reasonable Price

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many of us approach shopping under the assumption that there is an inherent link between cost and quality — in other words, if you want to get good stuff, you'll have to pay more. It is therefore a relief to hear an expert explain that even though olive oil can get pricey, if you know what to look for, there are deals to be had.

Speaking exclusively to Tasting Table, cookbook author and olive oil sommelier Emily Lycopolus walks us through all the necessary considerations. "When I'm shopping for olive oil, I always look for dark glass packaging, not light, transparent, or plastic," she says. "Olive oil is fragile, and light will quickly degrade the quality causing oxidation or rancidity." Lycopolus also confirms that you should never store olive oil in plastic bottles, as it can lead to microplastics seeping into the oil.

Lycopolus further limits herself to extra virgin olive oil, which means it has not been chemically refined (and thus stripped of its nutrients). Extra virgin olive oil is the healthiest and highest grade of olive oil, and has a plethora of culinary applications.

Next, Lycopolus makes sure to check for a harvest date, rather than a best-before date, as the latter is based on when the oil was bottled, rather than when the olives were harvested. Finally, Lycopolus will ascertain the cultivar, meaning the variety of olives used to make the oil, which Lycopolus compared to that of a wine grape. "As Chardonnay doesn't taste like Merlot, every olive cultivar has its own flavor profile too." Because of this, Lycopolus agrees that seeing multiple countries on an olive oil label is a red flag, as blends will typically not be fresh.