5 Frozen Pizzas Better (And Cheaper) Than DiGiorno, According To Customers
Keeping a frozen pizza on hand is a great hack for those nights when cooking a whole meal just isn't in the cards. Life gets busy — and expensive — but that doesn't mean you need to miss out on tasty meals. However, if DiGiorno frozen pizzas are your go-to, there are plenty of other brands out there to consider for a change that might taste better and cost even less.
DiGiorno frozen pizzas are popular for a reason. They taste great, come in a variety of crusts and flavors (check out our ranking of the DiGiorno crust styles), and generally cost between $5 and $10 based on pricing at major retailers like Target, Walmart, and Kroger. But frozen pizza fans on Reddit and beyond think these other brands are more worth your time and will even save you a few dollars. We rounded up some of the most raved-about frozen pizza brands on the internet to replace the DiGiorno-sized space in your freezer. The following five frozen pizzas offer a convenient alternative and all give great bang for your buck while still delivering on quality without the actual delivery. All comparative pricing is based on Chicago-area grocery stores.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Red Baron
One of the most mentioned brands by pizza fans on Reddit is Red Baron. Founded in 1976, Red Baron has remained a mainstay of the grocery store freezer aisle for decades. One Red Baron loyalist on a Reddit thread directly compared the brand to DiGiorno's, saying, "Red Baron's sauce tastes so much better than DiGiorno's. It has actual flavor and doesn't taste like tomato paste."
Both pizza brands have a variety of toppings and assortment of crusts that are priced differently, but Red Baron is consistently more affordable than DiGiorno's at most grocery stores. Red Baron Brick Oven comes to $4.24 at Walmart, for example, whereas a classic DiGiorno Rising Crust pepperoni pizza is $5.97. Not only are you getting what one Reddit commentor called "the pinnacle of frozen pizza," but it's at a lower price point than DiGiorno, too. So, Red Baron should be one of the first new brands to hit your freezer.
Jack's
Jack's is the lowest-priced frozen pizza on this list, but that low price point is by no means a reflection of quality. In fact, Jack's is one of Walmart's best-selling frozen pizzas and has a dedicated fan club. At Walmart, Jack's pizzas come out to less than $4 — $3.86 to be exact — compared to the nearly $6 price of a similar DiGiorno's.
Pizza lovers on Reddit shoutout the Jack's brand for its simplicity, with one noting, "The cheese is good and the crust is crunchy. I mean, are there more expensive pizzas that taste better? Sure. But sometimes you just want crunchy, cheesy pizza." Speaking of cheese, Jack's is a Wisconsin-born company, so it's no surprise that the cheese is a highlight for this brand. The consensus among those that name Jack's as a more affordable competitor for DiGiorno's is that frozen pizza is not meant to be a gourmet dish. Everything about Jack's embodies what a satisfying frozen pizza should be without being too fancy.
Motor City Pizza Co.
Okay — don't be mad — but this one is technically only cheaper than DiGiorno's if you buy it specifically in the two-packs that Costco sells. But, Motor City Pizza Co. is so good that it just had to make this list. Motor City is a Detroit-style frozen pizza brand with a serious cult following. At Costco, a two-pack of its Double Pepperoni pizzas come to $15.08, or $7.54 per pizza. Comparing the price per ounce between DiGiorno's and Motor City Pizza Co. is where it becomes clear the Motor City is better value. Each Motor City pizza sold in the two-pack is 28.5 ounces, which works out to be 26 cents per ounce. DiGiorno is the same price per ounce at Target, for example, but you only get 24.7 ounces of pizza in the classic Rising Crust style.
If you're someone who appreciates a thick, fluffy crust and a healthy dousing of cheese on your pizza, the Motor City Pizza Co. brand is the way to go. One commentor on Reddit even stated, "If this leaves my Costco I'm going to riot. Absolutely the best frozen pizza I've ever bought, full stop, no competition." If that's not a compelling endorsement to forgive the too-close-for-comfort pricing, then I don't know what is.
Tombstone
Tombstone frozen pizzas are another brand out of Wisconsin and a staple of the grocery store freezer aisle. The brand has remained loyal to its roots in a Midwestern bar in 1962, with a focus on good flavor at a great value. At Walmart, where DiGiorno pizzas cost from $5.97, Tombstone brand pizzas are $4.82.
Similar to the Jack's brand, Tombstone is known for being a bit of a no-frills frozen pizza with a nostalgia factor that contributes heavily to its popularity. One pizza fan on Reddit shared, "Tombstones are the best; as a connoisseur of trash frozen pizza, Tombstone always comes out on top..." and another chimed in on the same thread to say, "Tombstone is easily the best of the lower tier frozen pizzas. Their sauce is actually decent." The brand has been branching out a bit with some creative flavors in recent years, including Chipotle Chicken, Bacon Cheeseburger, and even a French Fry Style Crust pizza. With the variety, the super reasonable price point, and a consistently yummy frozen pizza, Tombstone is an excellent choice for those looking to replace the DiGiorno's in their freezer.
Trader Joe's
When you think frozen pizza, your mind probably doesn't automatically go to Trader Joe's, but we think that's a mistake. The popular grocery chain has plenty of delicious frozen pizzas that are cheaper than your favorite DiGiorno's pie. The store's Margherita Pizza costs just $4.99 and is literally made in Italy, so it's hard to beat in a competition for authenticity. The Bianca Pizza, which also costs $4.99, has Parmesan sauce with mozzarella, onion, rosemary, and more Parmesan all on a naturally-risen crust. Not only are Trader Joe's frozen pizzas delicious, but they cost less than DiGiorno's pizzas do at Target, where they're priced from $6.49, and Walmart, where they cost $5.97.
Others agree that Trader Joe's is some serious competition in the frozen pizza game. In a Reddit thread debating the best frozen pizza brands, one commenter said, "Trader Joe's frozen pizza is so good!" Another person echoed the sentiment in a different Reddit thread directly comparing Red Baron and DiGiorno's, sharing, "Pretty much every frozen pizza variant at Trader Joe's, including the really oddball ones, are better than these and the same price."