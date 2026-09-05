5 Frozen Pizzas Better (And Cheaper) Than DiGiorno, According To Customers

Keeping a frozen pizza on hand is a great hack for those nights when cooking a whole meal just isn't in the cards. Life gets busy — and expensive — but that doesn't mean you need to miss out on tasty meals. However, if DiGiorno frozen pizzas are your go-to, there are plenty of other brands out there to consider for a change that might taste better and cost even less.

DiGiorno frozen pizzas are popular for a reason. They taste great, come in a variety of crusts and flavors (check out our ranking of the DiGiorno crust styles), and generally cost between $5 and $10 based on pricing at major retailers like Target, Walmart, and Kroger. But frozen pizza fans on Reddit and beyond think these other brands are more worth your time and will even save you a few dollars. We rounded up some of the most raved-about frozen pizza brands on the internet to replace the DiGiorno-sized space in your freezer. The following five frozen pizzas offer a convenient alternative and all give great bang for your buck while still delivering on quality without the actual delivery. All comparative pricing is based on Chicago-area grocery stores.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.