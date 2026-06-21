One Of Walmart's Best-Selling Frozen Pizzas Is An Under-$4 Fan Favorite

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Walmart doesn't just offer stellar prices under the Great Value banner; the name brands are competitively priced, too. And when it comes to popular frozen pizzas, the options are endless. If you want one of the cheapest options without sacrificing quality, pick up one of Walmart's best-selling frozen pizzas from Jack's.

Jack's Original Thin Crust Pepperoni and Sausage Pizza on a paper-thin crust is one of Walmart's best-selling frozen pizzas because it is under $4 with a taste, texture, and ease of use that customers deem "one of the best frozen pizzas out there." As a thin-crust pizza, it cooks up incredibly quickly and is light enough to eat all in one sitting as a meal for the kids to share, or as a snack on game day. "I have been eating Jack's Pizzas since my college days 20 years ago! They are a consistent low price, high quality pizza that will fill you up. I honestly prefer a Jack's Pizza over higher priced frozen pizzas on the market," says one glowing Walmart customer review.

Thin crust lovers rally around how quickly "[I]t bakes to crispy perfection in 11 [minutes]," without tasting like cardboard and has enough toppings to cover the crust. Each aspect of the pizza is executed well, according to a Walmart customer who wrote, "The pepperoni and sausage have the right amount of seasoning that can be tasted, but not too much. The crust is nice and crispy when baked, which is great for dipping into many choices of sauces."