7 Peanut Butter Brands Made With High-Quality Ingredients

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Gone are the days when there were only a few brands of peanut butter to choose from. Sure, Skippy and Jif are still available, but why buy them when they are among the unhealthiest peanut butters on store shelves? Instead, look for nourishing and sustainable peanut butters free of palm oil, hydrogenated oils, natural and artificial flavors, excessive added sugar, and mono and diglycerides. All of this is possible, and you'll even find some delicious flavors to boot.

Taste a spoonful of peanut butter from the right jar, and you'll be impressed by what a difference even the type of salt can make. That goes for the type of sweetener, too. Instead of cane sugar, for instance, sorghum or maple syrup can lend complex flavors while also carrying the added benefit of being unrefined. Furthermore, you only need a hint of sweetness to complement the earthy flavor of the peanuts — not the 7 grams or so of added sugar per serving that some peanut butters contain.

As a certified nutrition coach and lover of all things peanut butter, I've examined and tasted most of the nut butters on the market. To save you the trouble of researching companies and meticulously reading nutrition labels, I've rounded up a handful of the brands that sell peanut butters with the highest quality ingredients and described a few of their offerings, taking time to note both nutritional aspects and sourcing practices. You can learn more about my methodology at the end of this article.