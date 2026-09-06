Sausage, Eggs, Or Bacon: Which Has More Protein? (And How Much You'll Get With All 3)

If there is a holy trinity of ingredients in a hearty protein-packed American breakfast, it's sausage, eggs, and bacon. Breakfast cereal, granola, or toast may be more convenient, but if you picture the kind of breakfast you want to sit down to before a hard day's work, a plate full of eggs and breakfast meat is what many of us dream of. While lighter breakfasts were touted as healthy alternatives to heavy meat and eggs for a while, the recent all-consuming drive for more protein suddenly has those classic options looking a lot more nutritious. And if you want the biggest protein bang for your buck, eggs are the way to go.

To fairly compare the three core hot-breakfast ingredients, we calculated how much protein each had per 100 calories. For the breakfast sausage and bacon, which often have slightly different levels of protein and other nutritional elements depending on the recipe, an average was calculated from major national brands like Jimmy Dean, Johnsonville, and Smithfield.

While all three have a solid amount of protein in each serving, your standard large egg has 8.6 grams of protein per 100 calories. For bacon with the same amount of calories you get 6.8 grams of protein, while breakfast sausage has 4.7 grams of protein per 100 calories. So eggs have 25% more protein than bacon, and (amazingly) 80% more than sausage.