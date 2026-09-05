The 3-Step Trick That Turns Used Coffee Grounds Into The Ultimate Cold Foam Upgrade

According to a study in Foods, the world produces roughly six million tons of used coffee grounds per year, a combination of tonnage from domestic, commercial, and industrial sources. Some brewing methods produce more coffee ground waste than others; that much is true. But whether you're using a moka pot, an old-school drip pot, a Nespresso, or a Keurig, you're going to start to accumulate used grounds if you're making a cup every day. It's worth being mindful of how you can stretch these scraps further. Instead of throwing away those coffee grounds at the end of the day, save them for a three-step trick that will turn used coffee grounds into the ultimate cold foam upgrade.

Whenever you find yourself with spent coffee grounds on your hands, simply add them to a jar and fill the remaining portion with a healthy pour of heavy cream. Let the mixture rest overnight in the fridge — this allows all those coffee flavors to absorb into the cream — and then strain it through a cheesecloth into a bowl. From here, add vanilla syrup, a smidge of salt, and whip until the cold foam turns light and frothy, and voilà! It's an easy upgrade to top your morning brew. Just ensure that you're not waiting too long to repurpose those used coffee grounds, as any scraps containing moisture are susceptible to growing mold and harmful bacteria over time.