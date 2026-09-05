Should You Mix Vinegar And Dish Soap To Clean Your Kitchen?

Many of us prefer DIY kitchen cleaners over store-bought solutions. They're chemical-free, cheap, and often even more effective. Vinegar is one ingredient that frequently factors into DIY cleaners — there are tons of kitchen-cleaning hacks with vinegar. And a common partner for vinegar is baking soda. But there's another potential vinegar teammate that isn't so straightforward: dish soap. Vinegar and dish soap tend to cause confusion. Are they a powerful cleaning duo? Or do they actually cancel each other out?

Vinegar and dish soap are touted as an effective cleaning solution because they each have different cleaning abilities. When paired, they're stronger and more versatile. But then there's the argument that they neutralize each other because vinegar is highly acidic and dish soap ranges from neutral to alkaline. Acidity is vinegar's cleaning superpower; it's what breaks down tough residue. Meanwhile, dish soap's alkalinity is what enables the saponification process, which turns fats into soap. Dish soap uses that ability to break down oils when cleaning. Dish soap also has surfactants that need an alkaline environment to lift those oils.

The question is, when you combine low-pH vinegar with high-pH dish soap, don't they just zero each other out, creating a solution without that powerful acidity or alkalinity? The truth is that even if they impact each other's pH reading, they do not take away enough acidity or alkalinity to be less effective. Just like how baking soda cuts through kitchen grease with ease when combined with vinegar, dish soap can assist in the same way – you just need to know how to use them together.