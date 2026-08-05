Not All Vinegar Is Suited For Kitchen Cleaning — Here's The Best One To Use

We're always in search of the most effective cleaning solution for our kitchens. Many of us are also prioritizing eco-friendlier approaches, and it doesn't hurt when the answer is more affordable, too. So, you may already know there's a powerful chemical-free way to clean your kitchen already in your pantry: vinegar. The acetic acid that defines vinegar is what gets in and removes grease and build-up. But did you know that there are different types of vinegar with varying levels of acetic acid? It's worth knowing whether you need a specific "cleaning vinegar" with more acetic acid or not, so we turned to an expert.

"Cleaning vinegar is basically regular white vinegar with a slightly higher concentration of acetic acid," investigative chemist and Chemistry Cachet owner Alexis Rochester tells Tasting Table. "Standard distilled white vinegar is typically around 5% acetic acid, while many products labeled 'cleaning vinegar' are around 6% — though concentrations vary by brand."

Is that 1% a deal-breaker? Rochester says no, explaining the difference isn't big enough to justify buying a separate product. "Regular 5% white vinegar already works well for jobs where vinegar is appropriate, especially dissolving mineral deposits, soap scum, and hard-water buildup," she explains. Importantly, regular white distilled vinegar can be used for cooking or cleaning, while specific cleaning vinegar cannot be used for food because of the increased acidity. Just remember it is only white distilled vinegar you should use for cleaning — balsamic, apple cider, sherry, these vinegars are only for culinary purposes.