10 Different Dumplings To Try The Next Time You Order Chinese Food

Being a nation of immigrants, America is arguably more spoiled than any other country in the world when it comes to the choice of international cuisines available to us. It truly is a beautiful (and delicious thing). It is also true that America is often guilty of flattening, simplifying, or creating common misconceptions about non-Western foods. Consider all the myths around Chinese food as an example. Luckily, once you become aware of this, you can move past it, and prepare your palate for true appreciation of the finer things. The diverse world of dumplings being one such area.

If you're heading out to order Chinese food, knowing your dumpling A-to-Zs is crucial. It demonstrates cultural appreciation and ensures maximum flavor for your upcoming meal. In order to understand a bit more about the world of dumplings, we spoke with a few experts: Kathy Fang, a James Beard-nominated cookbook author and chef and owner of House of Nanking in San Francisco; James Ho, chef de cuisine at A.O.C. in Los Angeles; and Herman Ny, owner of Xo Brasserie, in Charleston, South Carolina.

"Dumplings broadly carry symbolic weight in Chinese food culture," Ny told us. "[They] are to Chinese cuisine what ravioli is to Italian cuisine — a universal concept of dough-wrapped filling that transcends cultures. When ordering, diners should expect variety." Throughout our conversation, Fang recommended dumplings prepared in numerous ways, including steamed, boiled, and pan-fried. According to Herman Ny, "dumplings are an 'anytime' food rather than being restricted to a specific meal," so regardless of when you're placing your order, there is a dumpling out there that will satisfy.