Myth Vs Fact: 8 Things Diners Need To Stop Believing About Chinese Food

I recently visited China and, while on my journey, one thing became abundantly clear — there are myths about Chinese food that are categorically false. I've been a food writer for decades, but I was naive about Chinese cuisine. The beauty of the country's food (and the people making it) was apparent, and each dining experience was unique.

Perhaps these tall tales about Chinese food originated from Americanized Chinese restaurants that aimed to please the American palate. Let's face it, all international cuisine changes when it's tweaked for a different consumer. Thankfully, there are plenty of noteworthy Chinese restaurants in this country that deliver the same tastes, textures, and culinary experiences as their counterparts in China. Since a trip from the U.S. to China can run up to 24 hours long, it's nice to know there are amazing Chinese restaurants in every state.

Obviously, I didn't become an expert on Chinese cuisine after one trip, so to debunk the myths, I reached out to some renowned Chinese chefs. I garnered tremendous insight from Kathy Fang, chef, author, and owner of House of Nanking in San Francisco; James Ho, chef de cuisine at A.O.C. in Los Angeles; and Andy Lau, executive chef at Ginger at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. With these experts at hand and a recent trip to China under my belt, I compiled plenty of evidence that the following popular Chinese food myths need to be discredited.