Chinese food has long since established itself as an American mainstay. Its food seems to have taken root in our culinary landscape, providing us with comforting dishes and convenient meals. But not all Chinese restaurants were created equal. Although many of them do have uncanny similarities in terms of decor and menu, there's a huge variety to Chinese cuisine, whose diversity reaches far beyond the familiar dishes found on many takeout menus.

Regional variations in Chinese food include the bold and spicy flavors of Sichuan cuisine and the delicate seafood-focused dishes of Cantonese cooking, to name a couple. A truly excellent Chinese restaurant often reflects this diversity, offering diners a glimpse into the depth and complexity of one of the world's oldest and most varied culinary traditions. Other qualities that make a top-notch Chinese restaurant include fresh ingredients and an experienced chef.

When selecting the restaurants to go on this list, we took those elements into consideration, alongside professional and amateur reviews. Here is the absolute best Chinese restaurant in every state.