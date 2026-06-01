The Absolute Best Chinese Restaurant In Every State
Chinese food has long since established itself as an American mainstay. Its food seems to have taken root in our culinary landscape, providing us with comforting dishes and convenient meals. But not all Chinese restaurants were created equal. Although many of them do have uncanny similarities in terms of decor and menu, there's a huge variety to Chinese cuisine, whose diversity reaches far beyond the familiar dishes found on many takeout menus.
Regional variations in Chinese food include the bold and spicy flavors of Sichuan cuisine and the delicate seafood-focused dishes of Cantonese cooking, to name a couple. A truly excellent Chinese restaurant often reflects this diversity, offering diners a glimpse into the depth and complexity of one of the world's oldest and most varied culinary traditions. Other qualities that make a top-notch Chinese restaurant include fresh ingredients and an experienced chef.
When selecting the restaurants to go on this list, we took those elements into consideration, alongside professional and amateur reviews. Here is the absolute best Chinese restaurant in every state.
Alabama: Chengdu Cuisine
Chef Leo Li brought his 12-year experience working at other Chinese restaurants, including in New York City, to this venture in Sichuan cuisine. Some of his most popular dishes include the crispy spicy chicken and the fish in hot and spicy broth –- indeed, Sichuan cuisine is known for its spicy bent, and those who can handle the heat )and there are many) rave about the quality of the food on Google and Reddit.
chengdubirmingham.kwickmenu.com
(205) 538-5038
1550 Montgomery Hwy, Hoover, AL 35216
Alaska: Charlie's Bakery and Chinese Restaurant
People love this Chinese bakery and restaurant because it has a strong combination of authentic dishes and items that cater more to American tastes -– all done well. The dim sum is especially popular among Google reviewers, many of whom claim it underpins the restaurant's success, but people also rave about the beef noodle soup and pork buns. Charlie's has also consistently received top reviews from local press and patrons over the years, and according to some, it also has the best prices.
facebook.com/charliesbakeryandchinesecuisine
(907) 677-7777
729 C St, Anchorage, AK 99503
Arizona: Old Town Taste
This restaurant offers something different in a saturated Chinese food market in Arizona. People are especially enamored with the Szechuan-style food, which should not come as a surprise for Arizona natives who can handle a little heat in their food. Favorite dishes include the spicy chicken and the dry pot, a Szechuan-style stir fry. Not for nothing the New Phoenix Times named this restaurant as having the best authentic Chinese food in 2023.
(480) 702-7101
1845 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ 85281
Arkansas: Yummy House
This spot is widely praised on social media for providing the most authentic Chinese food in the state. People especially love the lo mein and in reviews on Google, they frequently mention the freshness and quality of the ingredients. The place also serves great sushi, which is of course associated with Japanese cuisine (thought it did originate in China), but Yummy never purported to be a solely Chinese restaurant.
(479) 553-7103
1402 Shane Ln, Bentonville, AR 72712
California: Mission Chinese Food
San Francisco's Mission Chinese Food might be the most famous and lauded Chinese restaurant in all of California. It boasts a unique approach to cooking, with lots of unusual combinations -– such as kung pao pastrami or vinegar peanuts with candied kombu -– and a bustling atmosphere that makes the place feel like a party. Quality assurance also comes in the form of chef Danny Bowien, the James Beard Award-winning chef behind the concept.
missionchinesefood.com/sanfrancisco
(415) 863-2800
2234 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94110
Colorado: Hong Kong Station
Hong Kong Station is praised for its comfort food, like baked pork chops with spaghetti, and traditional Cantonese food, like clay pot dishes and the shrimp toast. Meanwhile, a local blog has classified this spot as an old favorite because of its brisket and tendon pot and beef in an umami-rich sauce. Between these accolades and the widespread praise for the restaurant on social media, including more than 1,300 reviews leading to a 4.6 star score on Google, we determined that this spot is the best Chinese restaurant in Colorado.
(720) 592-0861
6878 S Yosemite St, Centennial, CO 80112
Connecticut: Lazy Sister
Lazy Sister has received accolades as the top Chinese restaurant in Connecticut by local media, which is likely due to a number of factors. One, the decor is whimsical and likeable, with Millennial pink walls decorated with soup spoons. Two, the food is phenomenal. People love the soup dumplings and fortune cookie soft-serve ice cream. These inventive offerings pair well with the delicious Szechuan dishes, leading to the most glowing social media reviews than any other Chinese restaurant in Connecticut.
(203) 286-8831
120 Washington St, Norwalk, CT 06854
Delaware: Confucius Chinese Cuisine
This restaurant boasts scores of acolytes who have taken to social media to praise it as the best Chinese restaurant in the state, mainly because of its use of fresh ingredients. The taste of high quality ingredients really comes through in the dishes, and people have noticed. Particular favorites from this seafood-forward Hunan menu include the walnut shrimp and the Peking duck.
(302) 227-3848
57 Wilmington Ave, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
Florida: Kon Chau
This place is known especially for its excellent dim sum. Headed by Chef Philip Ho, who previously worked at upscale restaurant and hotel Setai, Kon Chau served American-style Chinese, traditional Cantonese food, and dim sum made to order -– which is what makes it stand out above all those cart dim sum dishes that sit around for hours. Favorites include the beef tripe and chicken feet in bean sauce.
(305) 553-7799
8376 SW 40th St, Miami, FL 33155
Georgia: Xi'an Gourmet House
This Michelin Guide recommended restaurant with great social media reviews and national and attention has a lot to offer. The food is consistently high quality, with items like hand-pulled noodles with spicy cumin lamb and rou jia mos to rival any American burger. The dishes focus on the Shaanxi region, and reviewers consistently note the freshness and tastiness of the food, along with the generous portions.
instagram.com/xiangourmethouse
(404) 228-4995
955 Spring St, Atlanta, GA 30309
Hawaii: Chong Qing Cuisine
This place was once featured in Honolulu Magazine as being a pioneer in modern Chinese cooking due to its chef-driven menu that combines Chinese street food, like noodle soup, with traditional home-cooked meals, like mapo tofu. Favorites include the basa fillets in hot and sour broth and pickled greens and ginger and the beef noodle soup, frequently described as at once outstanding and comforting.
(808) 741-2297
1738 S King St, Honolulu, HI 96826
Idaho: Wok-Inn Noodle
Wok-Inn Noodle has received positive reviews from publications for its food, and patrons have mentioned the food is made fresh to order. They also note that the noodles are made by hand, and that they're made by a one-man team. People especially love the mapo tofu, the egg rolls, and the fact that the prices are very affordable.
(208) 343-7262
4912 W Emerald St, Boise, ID 83706
Illinois: Chef's Special Cocktail Bar
The chef at this restaurant, Jason Vincent, has been recognized by national media publications, and things have been going strong for him at this restaurant. His own Chef's Special Cocktail Bar has received widespread attention, including from the Michelin Guide, which assigned it a Bib Gourmand. Reviewers especially love the sense of nostalgia elicited by this restaurant, apparent in the decor, but also in the Chinese American food.
(773) 666-5143
2165 N Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Indiana: Imperial Palace
Imperial Palace is known for using fresh, quality ingredients – the foundations of fresh, quality dishes. Well-made Chinese-American classics are especially beloved by patrons — which is why Love Food named Imperial Palace the best Chinese restaurant in Indiana. They include the egg rolls, which are frequently described as crispy and tasty, and the crab rangoon, which comes fresh, with plenty of filling, and is famously huge.
(317) 299-3388
5510 Lafayette Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Iowa: Sam's Fine Food & Egg Rolls
Although this place has "egg rolls" in the name, and certainly has some great egg rolls to offer, it also boasts an extensive menu of other classic Chinese-American items, including crab rangoon, fried rice, and sweet and sour chicken. What puts this place over the top, according to reviewers, is the hot mustard and the generous size of the potstickers, making it the best Chinese restaurant in Iowa.
facebook.com/SamsFineFoodEggRolls
(515) 288-5400
3300 SW 9th St UNIT 4, Des Moines, IA 50315
Kansas: Tao Tao
Chef Annie has been at the helm of Tao Tao for more than 50 years, during which time she made the restaurant the top Chinese spot in Kansas not only for her excellent crab rangoon, but also for her commitment to supporting the local community. Many patrons grew up on Annie's fresh to order shrimp fried rice, hand-rolled chicken egg rolls, and cashew chicken.
(913) 342-1331
1300 Minnesota Ave, Kansas City, KS 66102
Kentucky: Oriental Wok
This popular joint — named the best Chinese stop in Kentucky by Love Food — has been a community mainstay for more than 40 years, bringing a long history and tradition to its standing. The owners are very involved in the local community and patrons widely rave about the food, especially General Wong's chicken and the egg rolls, and the atmosphere, which people have called fun, opulent, and complete with attentive service from the wait staff.
(859) 331-3000
317 Buttermilk Pike, Lakeside Park, KY 41017
Louisiana: Dian Xin
This spot has been praised by national media for its soup dumplings and has received the most accolades on social media. Aside from the soup dumplings, which must not be eaten the wrong way, the pan fried pork is highly recommended. But Google reviewers also can't get enough of the jianbing, the hot and sour soup, the cucumber salad, and the popcorn chicken.
(504) 266-2828
1218 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA 70116
Maine: Sichuan Kitchen
Local Portland press has showered this restaurant with high praise for providing fresh, flavorful, and authentic Sichuan food with just the right amount of kick. Since numerous social media users have echoed this sentiment on Reddit and elsewhere when it comes to non-Americanized Chinese food, we think it's more than worthy of being named the best Chinese restaurant in Maine.
(207) 536-7226
612 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101
Maryland: Bob's Shanghai 66
This longstanding spot has received consistent attention over the years, including from the Washington Post, which previously gave this restaurant a positive review highlighting its soup dumplings and cumin lamb. Many a Google reviewer has called this place the best Chinese restaurant they've ever eaten at, including in all of Maryland, and we're inclined to agree.
(301) 251-6652
305 N Washington St, Rockville, MD 20850
Massachusetts: Rubato
This Hong Kong-style cafe in Quincy, Massachusetts is a bit out of the way for some. But it's so good it's earned attention from a variety of places nationwide. It's especially renowned for its crispy fried chicken, with one Google reviewer calling the fried chicken sandwich "perfection-crispy, juicy, and packed with flavor."
(617) 481-2049
412 Hancock St, Quincy, MA 02171
Michigan: Trizest Spicy Sichuan Restaurant
Trizest Spicy Sichuan Restaurant has been named one of the best in Detroit by mainstream press. It's noted for a liberal use of peppercorns, as well as its selection of vegan and vegetarian dishes. Reddit users have widely praised the spot for its Szechuan and Cantonese food, while Google reviewers gush about the squirrel-shaped fish. Further reviews praise the restaurant's top-tiered service and reasonable prices, making this the top Chinese food spot in the state.
(586) 268-1450
33170 Dequindre Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48310
Minnesota: Shuang Cheng
When we heard that Andrew Zimmern's favorite Chinese restaurant in Minneapolis is Shuang Cheng, we thought we'd look into it. As it turns out, it also has received high praise for its Cantonese menu, while a number of Google reviewers think its sesame chicken is the best they've ever had. As for Zimmern, he always sticks to his favorite: the steamed walleye with ginger and scallions.
(612) 378-0208
1320 4th St, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Mississippi: Mr. Chen's Authentic Chinese Restaurant
Reddit has pointed to Mr. Chen's Authentic Chinese restaurant as the best in Mississippi, with many reviewers praising its food and availability for groups. Meanwhile, the restaurant has a whopping number of reviews on Google with a 4.6 star rating. Customers are almost in awe of the fresh seafood, and others have praised the tasty dumplings.
(601) 978-1865
5465 Interstate 55 North Frontage Rd, Jackson, MS 39206
Missouri: Corner 17
Fresh ingredients are the cornerstone of any good restaurant, and Corner 17 seems to know that. It serves dishes fresh to order, prepared within full few of diners. In over 2000 Google reviews, diners have waxed poetic about the hand-pulled noodles. The Bubble Tea here is also no slouch, with reviewers praising the taste and selection. Together, these menu items have drawn the top reviews for a Chinese restaurant in the area.
(314) 727-2402
6623 Delmar Blvd, University City, MO 63130
Montana: Shan
Shan received a James Beard Award nomination for best new restaurant in 2024. It is headed by chef Jarrett Wrisley, who spent many years living and running restaurants across Asia. The menu is inspired by those locations and complemented by local ingredients. Diners have taken note, because Google is awash with excellent reviews of the place, especially for the intense flavors. One reviewer even noted, "Shan has single-handedly changed the food scene in Bozeman."
(406) 577-2222
109 E Oak St, Bozeman, MT 59715
Nebraska: Dragon Wok
Omaha Food Magazine named this one of the best Chinese restaurants in Omaha, citing its fresh, made-to-order food, including the crab rangoon. Meanwhile, other have named Dragon Wok the best Chinese place in all of Nebraska, an opinion backed up by Google reviews. The restaurant boasts more than 1,000 reviews leading a to a high score, with people calling the crab rangoon "always fresh and fried to perfection."
(402) 934 5727
14220 Fort St, Omaha, NE 68164
Nevada: Wing Lei
This is the first Chinese Restaurant in the U.S. to have received a Michelin star, and the restaurant has also received a mention in numerous additional places for its outstanding food and a highly skilled chef. In particular, the imperial peking duck, along with the tasting menu and excellent service, received praise.
wynnlasvegas.com/dining/fine-dining/wing-lei
(702) 770-3388
3131 Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
New Hampshire: Wontons
Wontons was named by local media as the top Chinese restaurant in New Hampshire, with patrons raving about the food. More specifically, Google reviewers have repeatedly called the place the best Chinese food they'd ever had, or the best in New Hampshire, adding up to a total of more than 900 great reviews. People have cited the large portions, good prices, and excellent crab rangoon.
(603) 522-8885
4774 White Mountain Hwy, Sanbornville, NH 03872
New Jersey: Yuan
The team at Yuan has won a Bib Gourmand for its work at New York City's Peppercorn Station. Indeed, Yuan uses high quality ingredients, including free-range chicken, organic tomatoes, fresh fish, and premium beef cuts. The result has been a menu of Sichuan and modern Chinese dishes that have drawn the attention of local media, Eater, and hundreds of Google fans, one of whom called the restaurant's steamed whole fish specialty "a standout dish—beautifully presented and packed with layers of flavor."
(201) 908-3647
537 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ 07310
New Mexico: Rising Star Chinese Eatery
A local media outlet has deemed this a contender as the best Chinese restaurant in Albuquerque for its fresh ingredients, excellent service, tasty meals, gluten-free dishes, and convenient take-out option. Google reviewers took that one step further, giving it hundreds of great reviews and leaving it with a 4.6 star score, marking it as the best. The sweet and sour chicken seems to be a particular favorite.
(505) 821-6595
7001 San Antonio Dr, Albuquerque, NM 87109
New York: Szechuan Mountain House
On a recent visit, I could find no faults with this place. Sichuan food and its signature peppercorns are famously spicy, but individual flavors come through beautifully, and not all items on the menu packed heat, which was great for the kids. The staff generously offered hot tea for our party, which had just braved an especially cold evening. All this, and the fresh ingredients and skilled chefs, has conspired to make this the best Chinese restaurant in New York. Indeed, the New York Times officially named Mountain House the 45th best restaurant in a city of culinary giants.
Multiple locations
North Carolina: So Hot
The hot pot trend has exploded in recent years, churning out hordes of devoted fans of the famously simple hot pot cooking order: choose broth, choose toppings, eat. More than 6,000 reviews have delivered a near-perfect score on Google -– making So Hot one of the most highly rated restaurants on the internet -– especially for the beef tallow broth and the all-you-can-eat feature.
(919) 694-5510
1937 High House Rd, Cary, NC 27519
North Dakota: Jade Dragon
Love Food named this place the best Chinese restaurant in North Dakota for having exceptional food and service. Google reviews seem to back up this notion. People love the egg rolls –- vegetarian or meat-based -– with more than one person describing them as the best they've ever had. Other reviewers speak about the restaurant having consistently great flavors and a staff that cares about serving good quality food.
(701) 293-0152
1015 Main Ave, Fargo, ND 58103
Ohio: LJ Shanghai
Soup dumplings are the name of the game at this highly praised Chinese restaurant. It was previously featured as one of the best restaurants in Cleveland in Cleveland Magazine precisely for those soup dumplings, but also for the highly personable demeanor of the owner, who greets many guests. The place has also been named as the best other publications, while thousands of patrons expressing themselves on Google seem to agree that the food is incredible.
(216) 400-6936
3142 Superior Ave, Cleveland, OH 44114
Oklahoma: Szechuan Story
This spot has hundreds of excellent reviews on Google and it's the most widely recommended restaurant on Reddit for Chinese Food in Oklahoma City. One user summed up their top-tiered position quite nicely by saying that Szechuan Story has "some very unique dishes if you're up for trying something different but they also do the classics very well." People especially love the soup dumplings, which reviewers frequently describe as amazing.
(405) 604-4880
2800 N Classen Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73106
Oregon: Tasty Corner
This restaurant was named by Portland Monthly as one of the best Chinese restaurants in the city for its great balance of Chinese-American dishes with spicy Szechuan food. The magazine also praises the tastiness of the mapo tofu, as does Eater, which only has good things to say about Tasty Corner. Google reviewers especially love the hand-shaved noodles, which they describe frequently as amazing.
(503) 954-1835
624 SW Hall St, Portland, OR 97201
Pennsylvania: EMei
High praise for EMei comes from all over for its depth of flavor, including being called the best Szechuan restaurant in Philadelphia. It has been lauded for its mapo tofu and whole seabass, and its numerous excellent Google reviews seem to agree. The dan dan noodles are another great menu option from the best Chinese restaurant in Pennsylvania.
(215) 627-2500
915 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Rhode Island: Chengdu Taste
This Chinese restaurant is the most widely recommended on Reddit, especially for those looking for spicy Szechuan food –- though people also take care to mention that Chengdu Taste serves great dim sum and classic Chinese American fare. Reddit seems to know what it's talking about, because chefs interviewed by local media also mention Chengdu Taste as the favorite spot because of its authentic Szechuan food. The dan dan noodles and cold sesame noodles are particularly good.
(401) 729-5699
495 Smith St, Providence, RI 02908
South Carolina: Jackrabbit Philly
The chef, Shuai Wang, was a finalist on "Top Chef" in 2025. But even before then, the restaurant came out strong from the COVID-19 pandemic. It boasts hundreds of excellent reviews on Google, especially for the karaage chicken. One reviewer said "everything was unique and bursting with flavor," a sentiment echoed by many others, and virtually everyone has nothing but compliments for the service.
(843) 460-0037
1083 E Montague Ave, North Charleston, SC 29405
South Dakota: Golden Bowl
Reddit users widely praise this spot as a top Chinese spot in the state for making food to order and for serving consistently great food over the long term. But what makes it the best, are probably the hundreds of excellent Google reviews, especially for the crab rangoon and egg rolls. People also expressed approval of the large portions sizes and the friendly service.
(605) 332-2768
2600 S Spring Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57105
Tennessee: China Cottage
Named by some as one of the last classic Chinese sit-down restaurants left standing, China Cottage has had its Cantonese food called among the best around. Particular favorites are the egg drop soup and the crispy crag rangoon, while the service is described as very fast. Google reviewers seem to agree, noting its fast service and general aura of being a cut above the rest.
(615) 865-6854
1795 Gallatin Pike, Madison, TN 37115
Texas: House of Three Gorges
Multiple publications have named this a top Chinese restaurant in the Austin area thanks to its wide range of excellent Szechuan food. But the Google reviews are what tipped the balance for us, helping it become the best Chinese restaurant in Texas. It has numerous positive reviews on social media, with many pointing to the mapo tofu and jumping fish as favorite dishes. The fresh ingredients, authentic cuisine, and accommodating service is also commonly praised.
(512) 953-8666
8557 Research Blvd, Austin, TX 78758
Utah: Mandarin
Google users love the cashew chicken and lemon chicken here, but many are also impressed with the service and close attention to detail. Indeed, the place has received consistently high Google reviews over the years -– more than 2,000 -– while retaining a top score of 4.5 at time of writing. Local media has also given Mandarin accolades for the quality of its food and for the fast and friendly service despite lines forming out the door.
(801) 298-2406
348 900 North, Bountiful, UT 84010
Vermont: A Single Pebble
If the same Chinese restaurant keeps winning local polls for best in its restaurant genre year after year, it must be doing something right. Indeed, A Single Pebble stands out from other Chinese restaurants in Vermont in part because it serves a tasting menu (as well as a la carte). It offers a good range of vegan and vegetarian options, and many Google reviewers have mentioned these dishes as particular standouts, including the mock eel.
(802) 865-5200
133 Bank St, Burlington, VT 05401
Virginia: Peking Gourmet Inn
This restaurant is downright presidential, having been a favorite of President George W. Bush. It uses fresh ingredients, including leeks and spring onions grown in its own garden. Indeed, the fresh produce, house-made hoisin sauce, and pancakes are some of the reasons this restaurant is considered the top Chinese place in the state by us and others.
(703) 671-8088
6029 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA 22041
Washington: Tai Tung Restaurant
If you walk into a restaurant that was once patronized by Anthony Bourdain, you're likely in for an excellent meal. Tai Tung Restaurant is widely liked for its status as a long-standing restaurant (having been open since 1935) and for its extensive menu. It has been praised for its excellent food, especially the battered almond chicken. Some 2,000 Google reviews have seemingly coalesced to tell the world that this is the best Chinese restaurant in Washington largely because of its chow mein, and we agree.
(206) 622-7372
655 S King St, Seattle, WA 98104
West Virginia: China City
When you're out in West Virginia and in the mood for Chinese, your best bet is to check out China City. It's the most widely recommended Chinese place on Reddit, while Google reviewers widely praise the establishment. Customers cite the fresh food served at this restaurant, with particular attention to the crab rangoon. People also love the generous portions and friendly service.
(304) 284-9966
3174 Earl L Core Rd, Morgantown, WV 26508
Wisconsin: Taigu
If you ask Reddit where to get the best Chinese food in Wisconsin, you will likely get Taigu as your overwhelming response. It is the most recommended in Reddit threads, especially for the hand pulled noodles. Meanwhile, hundreds of top-notch Google reviews also praise the dan dan noodles, large portions, and attentive staff.
(608) 621-3817
5372 Old Middleton Rd, Madison, WI 53705
Wyoming: Chinatown
With the rising cost of living, having an affordable menu helps boost the stock of Chinatown. But to be the best in the state, it must offer more than just affordability, and Chinatown excels in that department, as well. The food is made to order with fresh ingredients, the service is attentive, and the lo mein and sesame chicken are consistent hits among Google reviewers.
(307) 733-8856
850 W Broadway, Jackson, WY 83001
Methodology
The best way to determine whether a restaurant is the best Chinese place in a state is to personally dine at each location. But since that method is time and cost prohibitive, we did the next best thing: We searched for professional reviews of Chinese restaurants in each state at the local and national level, took those names, then found out what the common customers were saying about them on social media.
When social media praise appeared to match the professional reviews, those restaurants earned a coveted top spot. In states where no professional reviews were available, we relied on social media reviews, paying particular attention to which elements of a restaurant were praised the most and why.