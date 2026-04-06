The Proper Order For Cooking Ingredients In A Hot Pot

It's true that patience is key for the perfect hot pot, and that includes waiting until the right moment to add the ingredients you want. Some are meant to go first, while others should come in last, with the cook time for each carefully accounted for. Knowing the exact order will help you harmoniously bring everything together, so no flavor or texture goes amiss or falls short of expectation. Fortunately, it's a lot simpler than you'd think.

Once the broth starts to bubble, consider which ingredient takes the longest to cook and add it to the pot first. This will usually be root vegetables, such as potatoes and carrots, or sturdy produce like corn. Follow up with dumplings, meatballs, and fish cakes, giving them enough time to soften and absorb the broth's flavors. You can also add seafood like shrimp and other shellfish, so their natural juices can sweeten the broth. Then comes the meat, which is typically quite thin and should be added and removed instantly because it cooks very quickly.

Whenever you're ready to eat, give the leafy greens a quick soak, and be mindful not to let them languish in the pot. The same goes for tofu or bean curd. Already quite soft in nature, these ingredients disintegrate or turn soggy very easily in high heat. And lastly — the noodles. Whether it's ramen, egg noodles, or udon, wait until you're seated before dipping these carbs in. A minute goes unnoticed, and the expansion will cause them to soak up all the broth before you can even dig in.