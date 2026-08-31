One Of Trader Joe's Best Items To Buy This Month Reimagines A Childhood Staple
Peanut butter and jelly is one of those magical combinations that instantly takes everyone back to their school days. Who better than Trader Joe's, the king of all things snack-y, to give the familiar sandwich a decidedly sophisticated spin? Its new "PB & J" Filled Crepes transform the classic lunchbox pairing into a soft, individually wrapped treat. Tasting Table recently highlighted these crepes as one of the best new Trader Joe's items to buy this August.
For just $4, you get six individual wheat-flour crepes wrapped around a combination of peanut butter and strawberry filling. Absolutely no preparation is required, as they're designed to be eaten as a grab-and-go snack, making them a strong contender against the popular frozen sandwiches from Welch's and Uncrustables. No refrigeration is necessary either, so whether you keep them in your pantry or your purse, they're ready to go right out of the wrapper.
Sure, the concept is simple, but the format is particularly appealing. While crepes are traditionally filled with sweet or savory ingredients, TJ's manages to combine both in one roll. It's not quite dessert, but it's not a full meal, either. To take it over the top, TJ's recommends popping them in the microwave for six to eight seconds to soften the crepe and warm up the filling.
Parents with toddlers approve of the savory-sweet snack
Trader Joe's fans on Reddit have had mixed reactions to Trader Joe's "PB &J" Filled Crepes so far. One customer exclaimed, "I love these so much" while another remarked, "Had one for breakfast and it was tasty! It is a great grab and go breakfast for someone who doesn't really like to eat breakfast." However, some Redditors are less than impressed: "They are okay. There isn't much filling," one noted, while another added, "They are good, not great. The hazelnut is still the champ."
If you have young children, they might just hit the spot. "Toddler parents rejoice," said one Trader Joe's shopper. Another announced: "Gave them a shot over the usual Uncrustables. 4-year old approved. MEGA win." Another parent added: "My 3 yr old ate her sample and my sample of these today so I bought a pack and consider them a win." If you prefer a full-on dessert experience, you can also grab the Trader Joe's hazelnut and cocoa crepes.
Of course, TJ's crepes are best suited as a convenient snack, rather than a true replacement for a handmade crepe from a Parisian bistro or a traditional sandwich. Still, it's a familiar American flavor combination rolled up into a classic French crepe — which makes it yet another fun riff from Trader Joe's, home of the absolute best snacks. TJ's may not have reinvented the peanut butter and jelly, but it managed to give the after-school snack a chic new outfit.