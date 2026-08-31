One Of Trader Joe's Best Items To Buy This Month Reimagines A Childhood Staple

Peanut butter and jelly is one of those magical combinations that instantly takes everyone back to their school days. Who better than Trader Joe's, the king of all things snack-y, to give the familiar sandwich a decidedly sophisticated spin? Its new "PB & J" Filled Crepes transform the classic lunchbox pairing into a soft, individually wrapped treat. Tasting Table recently highlighted these crepes as one of the best new Trader Joe's items to buy this August.

For just $4, you get six individual wheat-flour crepes wrapped around a combination of peanut butter and strawberry filling. Absolutely no preparation is required, as they're designed to be eaten as a grab-and-go snack, making them a strong contender against the popular frozen sandwiches from Welch's and Uncrustables. No refrigeration is necessary either, so whether you keep them in your pantry or your purse, they're ready to go right out of the wrapper.

Sure, the concept is simple, but the format is particularly appealing. While crepes are traditionally filled with sweet or savory ingredients, TJ's manages to combine both in one roll. It's not quite dessert, but it's not a full meal, either. To take it over the top, TJ's recommends popping them in the microwave for six to eight seconds to soften the crepe and warm up the filling.