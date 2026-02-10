If You're A Fan Of Nutella, This Trader Joe's Bakery Snack Was Made For You

Slow weekends call for intentional, thoughtful, and time-consuming breakfasts. These include eggs Benedict, chicken and waffles, and our favorite French darling — crepes. Crepes are notoriously finicky to make, and if the batter texture is incorrect, the pan isn't hot enough, or you're not using the right utensils, you could be left with burnt crepes that are glued to the pan and the feeling that you should have just made pancakes instead.

If you want to satisfy your sweet tooth and crepe fix without all the legwork, Trader Joe's has just the perfect solution for you: hazelnut and cocoa-filled crepes. Each package, which can be found in its bakery section, comes with six plump crepes encasing a creamy, Nutella-like filling. All you need to do is take one (or two ... we won't blame you if you eat the whole pack in a single sitting) and eat it straight or nuke it in the microwave for a few seconds so that the filling becomes soft and molten.