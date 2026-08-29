Which Frozen PB&J Is Worth Buying? I Compared Welch's And Uncrustables

Attention, PB&J lovers: There's a new pre-made sandwich on the block, and it comes straight from the makers of your favorite jar of jelly. That's right — Welch's has finally entered the frozen crustless sandwich scene with its "Real PB&Js," which feature peanut butter and mixed fruit spread all lovingly enveloped by square-shaped, crimp-edged bread.

Of course, this begs the question: How does Welch's stack up to competitors? The obvious competitor here is Smucker's line of frozen Uncrustables, which come in a variety of flavors and have long dominated the crust-free, pre-made sandwich market. Welch's has a few things going for it right off the bat. Its sandwiches are 50% bigger than Uncrustables and boast twice the amount of protein. This does mean Welch's sandwiches are slightly more expensive; at my local Walmart, this works out to about $1.48 per Welch's sandwich, compared to $.98 per Uncrustable. But to make the ultimate determination about which sandwich is better, a taste test is in order.