Here's The Best Lunchables To Pack In Your Kid's Lunch Box (Or Scarf Down At Midnight)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

From Pretzel Twists and peanut butter, to Chicken Dunks, we taste-tested 11 different Lunchables to see which ones were worth packing in lunch boxes or better left behind in the refrigerated aisle. After dipping and dunking our way through the lineup, one option stood above the rest. Whether you're eight years old and munching on lunch or an adult with a late-night craving, the Extra Cheesy Pizza snack kit variety is a clear winner.

If you're the kind of person who enjoys a slice of cheese pizza straight from the fridge, this Lunchable might just be your new guilty pleasure. It comes with chewy, soft dough disks, and briny pizza sauce that ties it all together. Our reviewer didn't want to leave a single morsel behind. And yes, the cold shredded cheese may not be gourmet, but it delivers that classic Lunchables flavor we all remember. Our reviewer piled it on with enthusiasm and savored every bite.

To create this ranking, we chose a selection of similarly sized Lunchables found at a local grocery store and judged them based on flavor, snack quality, and overall enjoyment. Each one was sampled the same day, just as intended. No microwaving. No extra sauces. Just pure, hands-on Lunchable action.