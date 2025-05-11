Here's The Best Lunchables To Pack In Your Kid's Lunch Box (Or Scarf Down At Midnight)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
From Pretzel Twists and peanut butter, to Chicken Dunks, we taste-tested 11 different Lunchables to see which ones were worth packing in lunch boxes or better left behind in the refrigerated aisle. After dipping and dunking our way through the lineup, one option stood above the rest. Whether you're eight years old and munching on lunch or an adult with a late-night craving, the Extra Cheesy Pizza snack kit variety is a clear winner.
If you're the kind of person who enjoys a slice of cheese pizza straight from the fridge, this Lunchable might just be your new guilty pleasure. It comes with chewy, soft dough disks, and briny pizza sauce that ties it all together. Our reviewer didn't want to leave a single morsel behind. And yes, the cold shredded cheese may not be gourmet, but it delivers that classic Lunchables flavor we all remember. Our reviewer piled it on with enthusiasm and savored every bite.
To create this ranking, we chose a selection of similarly sized Lunchables found at a local grocery store and judged them based on flavor, snack quality, and overall enjoyment. Each one was sampled the same day, just as intended. No microwaving. No extra sauces. Just pure, hands-on Lunchable action.
Extra Cheesy Pizza Lunchables are the ultimate snack, lunchtime or not
What really seals the deal is how much satisfaction you get from something so simple as this extra cheesy pizza Lunchable. The kit comes with everything you need to build three mini pizzas. There's something undeniably fun about assembling each one, tapping into that nostalgic play-with-your-food energy that turns snacking into a sensory experience. And despite its humble size, it's surprisingly balanced for today's busy, grab-and-go eaters. The Extra Cheesy Pizza Lunchable delivers 14 grams of protein and just 250 calories.
It's a light but filling option that keeps things straightforward without skimping on flavor. And thanks to its portability and versatility, it's perfect for a variety of situations. Besides a no-fuss personal snack, these make great additions to a brunch grazing table for kids and their friends, as edible party favors instead of toys, or as part of your work stash for a quick desk lunch when the day gets hectic. It fits effortlessly into flexible eating styles like calorie conscious planning, intuitive eating, or even a higher protein approach when paired with other foods. No wonder this Lunchable rose to the top. It's easy to clean up and even easier to find. You'll spot it at most major grocery stores, and yes, you can even buy Extra Cheesy Pizza Lunchables on Amazon.