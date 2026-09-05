Add This Seafood To Scrambled Eggs For A Cantonese-Style Protein Boost
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Growing up, my Cantonese mother would often make Cantonese-style or Hong Kong-style scrambled eggs to serve over white rice for dinner. Her recipe always included seafood; it was her simple way to add a protein boost to the meal. My mother would specifically peel and devein shrimp, cook them in a wok, and then add them to the scrambled eggs, resulting in a hearty and filling dish that served well as a dinner entree.
My mother cooked a lot of dishes that I talk about in my cookbook, "Modern Asian Kitchen." This particular dish is known in Cantonese as "滑蛋蝦仁," which means slippery eggs and shrimp. The secret ingredient in Hong Kong-style scrambled eggs is potato starch. Whisked in as a slurry, the starch gives the eggs a glossy, silky texture that complements shrimp. While shrimp was my mother's go-to, you can often find other proteins mixed in.
Add other types of protein to make a hearty Cantonese-style scrambled eggs for dinner
These days, when I make my version of Cantonese-style scrambled eggs at home for my family, I cheat a little by using already deveined and peeled shrimp from a trusted frozen shrimp brand. First, I thaw the frozen shrimp in tap water for a few minutes. Then I season and marinate the shrimp with white pepper, soy sauce, sesame oil, and cornstarch for 10 minutes. I stir-fry the shrimp in a wok until both sides are slightly charred before I add them to my scrambled eggs.
Aside from shrimp, I also like to fold in other leftover protein to give the eggs a boost — from Chinese sausages to char siu. When I'm making satisfying and comforting meals for my family today — including my mother herself — I like to mirror the resourcefulness I saw in her as a child. I find my heart swell with pride when I get to serve my mom a plate of the same slippery eggs with shrimp she once made for me, and watch her taste it with full approval.