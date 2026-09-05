Add This Seafood To Scrambled Eggs For A Cantonese-Style Protein Boost

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Growing up, my Cantonese mother would often make Cantonese-style or Hong Kong-style scrambled eggs to serve over white rice for dinner. Her recipe always included seafood; it was her simple way to add a protein boost to the meal. My mother would specifically peel and devein shrimp, cook them in a wok, and then add them to the scrambled eggs, resulting in a hearty and filling dish that served well as a dinner entree.

My mother cooked a lot of dishes that I talk about in my cookbook, "Modern Asian Kitchen." This particular dish is known in Cantonese as "滑蛋蝦仁," which means slippery eggs and shrimp. The secret ingredient in Hong Kong-style scrambled eggs is potato starch. Whisked in as a slurry, the starch gives the eggs a glossy, silky texture that complements shrimp. While shrimp was my mother's go-to, you can often find other proteins mixed in.