One Of Costco's Best Items To Buy This Month Is A Snack Brand Found At Dollar Tree

Part of finding the best buys at your favorite discount retailers is landing good substitutions for snack brands, and Costco and Dollar Tree both have a great one this month. If you love Dot's Homestyle Pretzels, you'll want to check out Pop Daddy Pretzel Sticks. These are more than just a cheap dupe, and as August wraps up Costco has a great deal going on both larger bags and variety packs of Pop Daddy pretzel flavors.

These pretzels were one of our best Costco buys this August because of the rave reviews they score online. Over on Reddit, dedicated snackers sing Pop Daddy's praises, with a post saying, "Pop Daddy Pretzels are in a league of their own." The poster continues, adding, "I used to think all bagged pretzels were equal. Then I tried Pop Daddy Pretzels," and noting their "buttery deliciousness." Another person responded, "Oh my gosh I'm obsessed. I love [the] dill pickle I bought the variety pack."

At Costco, jumbo 28-ounce bags of Pop Daddy pretzel sticks are currently going for $7.99, while you can also buy a 24-pack of 3-ounce bags in a variety pack for $29.99. Dollar Tree has them as well at a similar per-unit price, but only in 12-packs of a single flavor.