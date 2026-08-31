One Of Costco's Best Items To Buy This Month Is A Snack Brand Found At Dollar Tree
Part of finding the best buys at your favorite discount retailers is landing good substitutions for snack brands, and Costco and Dollar Tree both have a great one this month. If you love Dot's Homestyle Pretzels, you'll want to check out Pop Daddy Pretzel Sticks. These are more than just a cheap dupe, and as August wraps up Costco has a great deal going on both larger bags and variety packs of Pop Daddy pretzel flavors.
These pretzels were one of our best Costco buys this August because of the rave reviews they score online. Over on Reddit, dedicated snackers sing Pop Daddy's praises, with a post saying, "Pop Daddy Pretzels are in a league of their own." The poster continues, adding, "I used to think all bagged pretzels were equal. Then I tried Pop Daddy Pretzels," and noting their "buttery deliciousness." Another person responded, "Oh my gosh I'm obsessed. I love [the] dill pickle I bought the variety pack."
At Costco, jumbo 28-ounce bags of Pop Daddy pretzel sticks are currently going for $7.99, while you can also buy a 24-pack of 3-ounce bags in a variety pack for $29.99. Dollar Tree has them as well at a similar per-unit price, but only in 12-packs of a single flavor.
Pop Daddy pretzels are available at Costco and Dollar Tree in a variety of popular flavors
The variety pack at Costco has three of Pop Daddy's most popular pretzel flavors together: Dill Pickle, Garlic Parmesan, and Cinnamon Sugar. Dollar Tree isn't currently stocking the Dill Pickle flavor, but does have Pop Daddy Smoked Gouda Pretzels. If you'd rather have a big bag you can crush, the Dill Pickle and Garlic Parmesan have shown up at Costco at various times. And while $7.99 might actually seem high for a bag of pretzels, 28 ounces is four times the size of Pop Daddy's standard bags.
What will be really exciting is if more Pop Daddy Pretzel flavors start showing up at Costco and Dollar Tree. The snack brand has a wide selection of unique offerings, including more sweet flavors. You'll find Mexican street corn, peppercorn ranch, and Thai curry, among more conventional flavors like mustard. The sweet options are especially intriguing, with one Reddit poster saying, "The Strawberry Shortcake flavor pretzels are GOATED! Best ones by far in terms of sweetness. I'd have maple brown sugar being a close sec." And that's before you get to the Pop Daddy Birthday Cake Pretzels.
If you need to try these and don't have a Costco membership, you can find them online at retailers like Walmart, or grab a six pack of Pop Daddy flavors from Amazon. Bargain hunting doesn't mean having to compromise on taste.