If You Have Pie Filling And Puff Pastry, You Have Easy Turnovers In About 30 Minutes

The cozy vibes you get when you pull something delicious out of the oven are undeniable, but sometimes the process to get there is too much. Being short on time, short on ingredients, or simply short on patience shouldn't stand in your way of a delicious home-baked pastry — and thankfully, none of those things have to. As long as you've got pie filling and frozen puff pastry on hand, you're only about 30 minutes away from piping hot turnovers.

Sure, you could spend hours rolling and folding dough and butter to make your own puff pastry, or you can just grab a packet from the store — we ranked Dufour Pastry Kitchens' Classic Puff Pastry first in our store-bought puff pastry taste-test. While you're at the store, grab the pie filling of your choice, like jarred or canned apple, cherry, or strawberry.

Begin by defrosting the pastry according to the package's instructions and preheating the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Gently roll the pastry sheets out on a floured surface into two even squares. Cut each into four 4-inch squares, then put 2 tablespoons of your favorite pie filling in the center of each. Fold the pastry in half diagonally, then crimp the edges with a fork. For an extra strong seal, use an egg wash to seal the edges and then brush a bit on top for shine. Cut a small vent in the top of each pastry, then place them on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake in a 400 degree Fahrenheit oven for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown. Allow the turnovers to cool on a wire rack before eating.