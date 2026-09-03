Granite Vs Marble Countertops: Which Has The Longest Lifespan?

Choosing a countertop is a big investment — not just in monetary terms, but in time as well. With any luck, you will have the same countertop for years or decades to come. Before you consider what suits you best aesthetically, your first concern should be about durability. So, if you're deciding whether a granite or a marble countertop is best for your kitchen, which has the longest lifespan?

Fortunately, there's a clear-cut answer: Compared to marble, granite is the clear winner when it comes to longevity. On the Mohs scale, a system which classifies minerals according to hardness and resistance to scratching, granite is rated 6-7, whereas marble is only rated 3-4. This toughness means granite is highly resistant to the natural wear and tear that less-hard materials experience over time. Though both marble and granite are natural stones, the latter is an igneous rock, formed by the slow cooling a magma deep within the Earth. During this process, the minerals that make up its composition — most importantly quartz, one of the hardest natural minerals — crystallize in a tight, dense structure that renders it less vulnerable to chipping and cracking.

Because of this, a granite kitchen countertop has the potential to last for a century or longer, especially if it is taken care of. Marble, on the other hand, can have a similar lifespan in some contexts, but as a regularly used countertop, you can realistically only expect it to last roughly 20 years, going up to more than 50 years if impeccably maintained.