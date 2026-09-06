The Sweet Wendy's Connection Behind This Up-And-Coming Chicken Chain
New chicken chains are seemingly everywhere these days, but only one of them can claim a direct connection to one of the most famous names in fast food by way of Dave Thomas, the founder of Wendy's. No, Thomas himself has not provided investors with a chicken concept from the afterlife, instead its his grandson Sean Thomas. He is one of the co-founders and owners of an expanding chicken sandwich chain in the Chicago area called Minnie Bird, and is looking to follow in his legendary grandfather's footsteps.
The younger Thomas is no newbie to fast food. He already owns more than a dozen Wendy's franchises, and took a shot at his own burger restaurant called Fresh Stack Burger a few years ago; although the latter sadly closed after only a few years. Now Thomas has jumped into the rapidly growing fast food chicken sector with Minnie Bird, named after Dave Thomas' own grandmother, who had a major influence over the family. The small chain is co-owned with four other partners, many of whom are also connected to Wendy's franchise operations.
The first Minnie Bird was opened just a few years ago in 2024 in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg, Illinois. It has since expanded to two more locations in the surrounding area, and its website lists two more soon-to-open locations — that includes one in Crystal Lake, Illinois, which will be Minnie Bird's first foray into franchising. And while chicken sandwich chains are ubiquitous right now, Minnie Bird has some unique twists that help set it apart.
Sean Thomas, grandson of Wendy's founder Dave Thomas, is a co-owner of Minnie Bird
The chicken side of Minnie Bird's menu is mostly familiar, but with a few specialties. It includes sandwiches, tenders, and tender wraps, which are similar to a snack wrap. There are a few flavor options like Nashville Hot and Honey Glazed. Pimento cheese also plays a big role, as a chicken sandwich addition and as a side that's served with crackers. Other sides on the menu include fries, cheese curds, and coleslaw.
What really helps Minnie Bird stand out are the drinks and ice cream. While McDonald's and other chains have been expanding beverage menus, a large and customizable drink menu was part of Minnie Bird from the start. The ever-popular dirty soda is a signature item, and there are refreshers and energy drinks, as well. The most unusual beverages are Candy Dreamers, which add toppings like Nerds candy, gummy bears, and Twizzlers to flavored sodas. As for the ice cream, it isn't something you order off the menu. Instead, small soft serve cones are given out free with every meal. It's almost shocking to hear in the age of rising fast food prices, but the owners say its meant to show appreciation for customers.
Add in a retro design aesthetic and Minnie Bird actually manages to pull off the tough trick of being a true original in the crowded field of fast food chicken chains. Getting to Wendy's level is probably a distant dream, but with Sean Thomas' business expanding around Chicago, the family legacy carries on.