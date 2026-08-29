Review: Taco Bell's New Olivia Rodrigo-Themed Baja Blast Is The Perfect Sip To Close Out The Summer
What happens when you combine Taco Bell's Mountain Dew Baja Blast soda with pink lemonade? Bell Heads have apparently been finding out for years, and now Taco Bell is making the fan-favorite drink hack official with a new limited-time collaboration with Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo.
Rodrigo's creation is dubbed "You Seem Pretty Pink for a Baja Blast," and it blends the signature tropical lime taste of Baja Blast with refreshing pink lemonade. It certainly sounds like a fun idea to combine the sweet, tangy flavors of two popular Taco Bell drinks into a new beverage. But excitement aside, the big question is: Does the combination actually work? After all, sometimes two things that taste good separately don't necessarily work when combined.
I was invited to the Live Más Café in Irvine, California, to take a first sip and find out for myself. As someone who has enjoyed Baja Blast over the years, including in pie form, I was curious to see how the addition of pink lemonade would change its classic tropical, limey tang. Did Taco Bell's latest drink collaboration impress me? Keep reading to find out.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Methodology
To introduce this new drink to the media, Taco Bell transformed its Live Más Café in Irvine, California, into an Olivia Rodrigo-inspired experience. Shades of pink covered the interior with themed photo ops, customizable tote bags, and, most importantly, first-sip access to the limited-time "You Seem Pretty Pink for a Baja Blast" drink.
I evaluated the drink on its own by taking several sips, noting its sweetness, flavor, and overall drinkability. I later enjoyed the drink with some Taco Bell fare to see how well it matched the brand's food.
Taste Test: You Seem Pretty Pink for a Baja Blast
"You Seem Pretty Pink for a Baja Blast" is really good. The zesty lime notes of Baja Blast remain front and center, while the pink lemonade tempers them just enough to keep the drink from being overly sweet. The flavor is bright and vibrant, reminiscent of a summer mocktail. I especially love how fizzy the drink is — and how well it holds onto that carbonation long after ordering. The drink's color is a pale blush pink, which surprised me a little, since I expected something closer to a bright pink. But the softer hue is actually fitting, and it certainly doesn't take away from the deliciousness.
Taco Bell really got this one right. But I'll admit — I feel a little funny saying that because, really, how hard is it to nail a drink that combines two others? As it turns out, it's probably a little more complicated than it sounds. I asked a Taco Bell representative to find out the ratio of Baja Blast to pink lemonade, but I was told it's proprietary, so clearly there's some science behind getting the proportions just right. And whatever that ratio is, it works.
Final Thoughts
I really enjoyed "You Seem Pretty Pink for a Baja Blast." Taco Bell's latest drink collaboration is a winner in my mind. After sipping it on its own for the taste test, I enjoyed it with Taco Bell's Grilled Cheese Beef Burrito, and it paired really well. The drink's refreshing citrus cut through the spiciness of the food perfectly.
Would I order "You Seem Pretty Pink for a Baja Blast" again? Yes. I only wish Taco Bell had released it earlier in the summer, as it's a perfect way to cool off. But considering the weather in Southern California has been a balmy 90 degrees Fahrenheit as of the end of August, there's still plenty of summer warmth left to enjoy it.
Whether you're an Olivia Rodrigo fan, a Baja Blast devotee, or simply looking for something new to sip, "You Seem Pretty Pink for a Baja Blast" is definitely worth a try.
Price and Availability
Beginning August 29, "You Seem Pretty Pink for a Baja Blast" will be available at all Live Más Café locations across Southern California, Houston, Dallas, and Las Vegas. That same day, the drink will debut at Olivia Rodrigo's Daisy Chain Fields Festival at its inaugural event in Irvine, California.
If you aren't near a Live Más Café, don't fret. The drink will be available at all Taco Bell restaurants nationwide beginning September 24, for a limited time. That day, Live Más Cafés will also offer an extra-chilled, café-exclusive beverage: "You Seem Pretty Pink for a Baja Blast Freeze," priced at $3.89 and $4.09 for regular and large sizes, respectively.
Lastly, starting September 29, Taco Bell Rewards Members can snag a Tuesday drop of an exclusive Pretty Pink Picnic Kit, which features the "so in love" basket and a Pretty Pink blanket — basically, everything fans need for the ultimate Baja Blast picnic.
"You Seem Pretty Pink for a Baja Blast" is available in three sizes: small, medium, and large, priced at $2.99, $3.19, and $3.39, respectively. However, prices may vary slightly by location.