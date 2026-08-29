Review: Taco Bell's New Olivia Rodrigo-Themed Baja Blast Is The Perfect Sip To Close Out The Summer

What happens when you combine Taco Bell's Mountain Dew Baja Blast soda with pink lemonade? Bell Heads have apparently been finding out for years, and now Taco Bell is making the fan-favorite drink hack official with a new limited-time collaboration with Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo.

Rodrigo's creation is dubbed "You Seem Pretty Pink for a Baja Blast," and it blends the signature tropical lime taste of Baja Blast with refreshing pink lemonade. It certainly sounds like a fun idea to combine the sweet, tangy flavors of two popular Taco Bell drinks into a new beverage. But excitement aside, the big question is: Does the combination actually work? After all, sometimes two things that taste good separately don't necessarily work when combined.

I was invited to the Live Más Café in Irvine, California, to take a first sip and find out for myself. As someone who has enjoyed Baja Blast over the years, including in pie form, I was curious to see how the addition of pink lemonade would change its classic tropical, limey tang. Did Taco Bell's latest drink collaboration impress me? Keep reading to find out.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.