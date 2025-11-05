Review: Taco Bell's Mountain Dew Baja Blast Pie Turns The Iconic Drink Into A Bright, Festive Dessert

Hold on to your sauce packets, Bell Heads, Taco Bell just announced a new item launching nationwide: the Mountain Dew Baja Blast Pie. The Mexican-inspired fast food chain first teased this vivid, turquoise-colored pie at its Live Más LIVE event in early 2024. At the event, Liz Matthews, Taco Bell's global chief food innovation officer, called it "honestly the best thing I've probably ever eaten," hinting that it might even inspire "a whole new tradition to the holidays." Sure enough, Taco Bell is launching the soda-inspired pie in early November — just in time for holiday gatherings.

And guess what? Tasting Table got a first bite of this limited-time offering before its official debut. We were invited to Taco Bell's Friendsgiving celebration at its Irvine, California, headquarters — a cozy, food-filled afternoon complete with festive decor, unreleased menu items, and yes, plenty of Mountain Dew Baja Blast Pie. So, how does it actually taste? Keep reading for all the delicious details.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.