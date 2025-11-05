Review: Taco Bell's Mountain Dew Baja Blast Pie Turns The Iconic Drink Into A Bright, Festive Dessert
Hold on to your sauce packets, Bell Heads, Taco Bell just announced a new item launching nationwide: the Mountain Dew Baja Blast Pie. The Mexican-inspired fast food chain first teased this vivid, turquoise-colored pie at its Live Más LIVE event in early 2024. At the event, Liz Matthews, Taco Bell's global chief food innovation officer, called it "honestly the best thing I've probably ever eaten," hinting that it might even inspire "a whole new tradition to the holidays." Sure enough, Taco Bell is launching the soda-inspired pie in early November — just in time for holiday gatherings.
And guess what? Tasting Table got a first bite of this limited-time offering before its official debut. We were invited to Taco Bell's Friendsgiving celebration at its Irvine, California, headquarters — a cozy, food-filled afternoon complete with festive decor, unreleased menu items, and yes, plenty of Mountain Dew Baja Blast Pie. So, how does it actually taste? Keep reading for all the delicious details.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
What is the Mountain Dew Baja Blast pie?
As the name implies, Taco Bell's Mountain Dew Baja Blast Pie takes its inspiration from the fan-favorite Mountain Dew Baja Blast soda — the electric blue Dew that's practically synonymous with Taco Bell itself. When the soda debuted in 2004, it marked a first-of-its-kind partnership between a fast food chain and a beverage brand. The drink, with its tropical lime taste, was formulated to complement the chain's Mexican-inspired food, and for nearly a decade, it was only sold at Taco Bell locations. Thanks to this exclusivity, the soda developed a cult following, so it makes total sense that the company would channel that same energy into dessert form.
The Mountain Dew Baja Blast Pie features a thick, buttery curd infused with unmistakable Baja Blast flavor — tangy, sweet, and citrusy. The teal-green filling sits on a graham cracker crust and is finished with a neat border of piped whipped cream stars. With this new sweet offering, Taco Bell adds a limited-time fresh item to its dessert lineup, joining favorites like Cinnamon Twists and Cinnabon Delights.
How much does the Mountain Dew Baja Blast Pie cost, and when is it available?
Starting Thursday, November 6, Taco Bell fans can get their hands on the Mountain Dew Baja Blast Pie at participating U.S. locations in-store only — and while supplies last. This is a limited-time offering, and if Taco Bell's track record with releases is any indication, it could disappear as quickly as it arrived. With its bright, festive flavor, the Mountain Dew Baja Blast Pie is a perfect treat for holiday gatherings, so you may want to snag one now rather than wait for December celebrations. But before you head out to get one, it's worth checking online or using the Taco Bell app to see if your local restaurant is participating. If it is, you can order the pie exclusively at the front counter or in the drive-thru.
For those of you hoping to grab just a slice for dessert, here's the catch: The Mountain Dew Baja Blast Pie is sold only as a whole pie. Priced at $19.99, each pie serves about eight slices. They're kept frozen for freshness, so if you're planning to travel with one, a small cooler will come in handy. Lastly, fair warning: Customers are limited to one pie per order, which only adds to the hype.
Taste test
The Mountain Dew Baja Blast Pie is a well-constructed dessert reminiscent of key lime pie. The base of the pie is the aforementioned graham cracker crust, which is sturdy yet impressively light. It contrasts beautifully with the creamy filling and gives the dessert a homemade feel.
At the center is the thick, teal-green curd boldly infused with Baja Blast flavor. The curd is super smooth and silky with bright lime-citrus notes — unmistakably reminiscent of the cult-favorite soda and, dare I say, better tasting than it. It's definitely the star of the dessert, and its color alone makes it an instant attention-grabber.
The fluffy, piped whipped cream stars topping the pie form a neat border around the edge. The whipped cream is soft and perfectly sweetened to balance the curd's tartness. Overall, the pie boasts a satisfying mix of textures, from the crisp crust to the smooth curd and the cool, fluffy topping.
One final tasting note: At the company's Friendsgiving celebration, our slices came sprinkled with sea salt flakes, which wonderfully enhanced all the flavors of the pie. It's a finishing touch I'd highly recommend.
Is the Mountain Dew Baja Blast Pie worth it?
Taco Bell is no stranger to innovation. The fast food chain seems to roll out new items so frequently that it feels like there's always something fresh on the menu. Some launches are winners, while some quietly fade into the void. But with its latest offering, Taco Bell got it right.
Fans of the iconic soda will surely love the Mountain Dew Baja Blast Pie. It captures what Bell Heads love about the Baja Blast soda — the tropical, limey tang, the unmistakable turquoise hue, and the nostalgia. At $19.99, it's definitely a splurge for fast food, but it's also wildly creative, and it feels special. It's the kind of treat you bring to a holiday gathering just to get everyone talking.
That said, if you're expecting a deeply complex dessert, this isn't that kind of pie. It's fast food fun, and that's exactly what Taco Bell is all about. Whether you are a Taco Bell superfan or just curious to taste a bit of the chain's playful innovation, it's worth grabbing a fork — and a few friends — and giving the Mountain Dew Baja Blast Pie a try.