Texas Roadhouse Fans Can Soon Get This Restaurant Favorite At The Grocery Store

Texas Roadhouse knows when it has a winner on its hands, and it's not afraid to give fans everything they want, even at the grocery store. The widely successful chain has built a rabid fanbase over the years, not just because Texas Roadhouse serves some surprisingly affordable steaks, but because of the equally popular sides and accompaniments it offers. That has led to a whole line of Texas Roadhouse products showing up in grocery stores, which will be growing soon with the addition of its Texas Roadhouse Garlic & Herb Flavored Croutons.

The news comes courtesy of an Instagram post from frequent chain restaurant secret sleuth, @markie_devo. In it, they revealed images of the Garlic & Herb Flavored Croutons that appeared in a grocery manager order guide. Texas Roadhouse itself has not yet announced the product, so other details are a bit scarce. No release date is listed, and while it will be available at "major stores," the specific retailers are also unknown. However other Texas Roadhouse releases have usually shown up at Walmart first, so that's the best bet for now.

Beyond the Garlic & Herb flavor, there is no hint at the ingredients list. The images shared, however, indicated that they're "inspired by our house-made croutons," which is exactly what Texas Roadhouse fans want to hear.