Texas Roadhouse Fans Can Soon Get This Restaurant Favorite At The Grocery Store
Texas Roadhouse knows when it has a winner on its hands, and it's not afraid to give fans everything they want, even at the grocery store. The widely successful chain has built a rabid fanbase over the years, not just because Texas Roadhouse serves some surprisingly affordable steaks, but because of the equally popular sides and accompaniments it offers. That has led to a whole line of Texas Roadhouse products showing up in grocery stores, which will be growing soon with the addition of its Texas Roadhouse Garlic & Herb Flavored Croutons.
The news comes courtesy of an Instagram post from frequent chain restaurant secret sleuth, @markie_devo. In it, they revealed images of the Garlic & Herb Flavored Croutons that appeared in a grocery manager order guide. Texas Roadhouse itself has not yet announced the product, so other details are a bit scarce. No release date is listed, and while it will be available at "major stores," the specific retailers are also unknown. However other Texas Roadhouse releases have usually shown up at Walmart first, so that's the best bet for now.
Beyond the Garlic & Herb flavor, there is no hint at the ingredients list. The images shared, however, indicated that they're "inspired by our house-made croutons," which is exactly what Texas Roadhouse fans want to hear.
Texas Roadhouse's popular croutons will be available in grocery stores soon
For the uninitiated, it may seem strange that a steakhouse would sell croutons, or that there would be much excitement over it. But the croutons that top most of Texas Roadhouse's salads have been sought after outside of the restaurants by fans for years. Over on Reddit, there are pages of customers asking for the recipe from those in the know, with fans pleading, "the croutons are seriously the best i've ever had i need to eat it by the pound."
Responses from employees gave hints to the recipe. One wrote, "The croutons are just equal amounts of dried basil and oregano, and lots of butter." Another noted that adding parmesan is also part of it. The desire for Texas Roadhouse croutons is so strong that a few years ago, a TikToker even went viral for discovering you could buy them by the bag directly from local Texas Roadhouse restaurants. At the time, Texas Roadhouse said they were best eaten in-house.
These croutons join Texas Roadhouse's extensive line of grocery store offerings, including steak sauces, dips, and a margarita mix. The most popular is likely the store-bought version of Texas Roadhouse's mini rolls, available in both garlic parmesan and honey cinnamon flavors.