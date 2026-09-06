Balance Baked Canned Beans That Are Too Sweet With One Earthy Spice

Store-bought baked beans are a time-saving staple, but like most ready-made things, they don't always come with the exact qualities we're looking for. A watery or overly thick texture may be the most glaring issue, but excessive sweetness is the real issue with plenty of canned baked beans. Thankfully, all you need to do is reach into your spice cabinet for a dash of turmeric.

The spice doesn't only have to be paired with beans when making a batch of chili or instant pot rajma. Turmeric is highly versatile, and having it counteract much too sweet baked beans is a great way to put the spice to use. It's earthy, with a subtle heat and mildly bitter edge that tempers the saccharinity of baked beans. We love using turmeric to give sauteed ingredients an umami boost, and it can do just that for beans.

Along with correcting baked beans' sweet flavor and complementing the deep, molasses-rich brown sugar that's often found in the dish, turmeric meshes well with all its other common components — like savory bacon and tangy barbecue sauce. The golden spice is woodsy with hints of zesty citrus, so it won't be out of place in the dish. If you don't want your beans to be turmeric-forward, start out with just a pinch. As they simmer, give them a taste and add more turmeric as needed.