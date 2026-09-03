Give Classic Eggs Benedict A Flavorful Southern Makeover With One Ingredient

There's no denying eggs Benedict has been a brunch and breakfast staple since its invention in the late 19th century. The classic version starts with a golden, toasted half English muffin as its base, a slice of crisp Canadian bacon, a delicate poached egg, and a generous amount of hollandaise sauce spooned over top; but chefs are always creating new variations of the dish. If you're looking for a distinctly regional take on eggs Benedict, you can try adding fried green tomatoes.

Many Southern restaurants have started using fried green tomatoes either as an added layer in eggs Benedict or in place of the English muffin, which places it among the many other unique ways to eat fried green tomatoes. It's an easy and flavorful swap for home cooks, too. Fried green tomatoes give eggs Benedict a bright, fresh element along with the crispiness of the breaded exterior, a slightly tart taste, and a creamy interior.