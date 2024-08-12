Give Fried Green Tomatoes A Flavor Boost With This Genius Ingredient Swap

Most dishes adapt to multiple nuanced interpretations, regardless of regional identity or generational recipes. Every chef tucks a personalized trick or two inside their proverbial apron strings, and rightfully so. A world without culinary intrigue is unfathomable, whether highbrow Michelin-starred delicacies, sassy Cajun etoufees, or New England chowders. Then there's the distinctly down-home Southern dishes, which stick to tradition more than most, particularly with customs like deep-fried chicken, sweet ice tea, skillet cornbread, and, especially, fried green tomatoes.

There's mostly one way to make fried green tomatoes: Deep fried with batter and oil, typically with a pre-dunk in beaten eggs or buttermilk. This simple fried side dish reached peak fame through the 1987 book "Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Café" and subsequent film "Fried Green Tomatoes," taking those tart green treasures out of Alabama and into mainstream America. That's when small recipe changes slid into the equation, such as the type of frying oil.

Many fried green tomato recipes now call for vegetable or canola oil, which is perfectly fine; an unripe 'mater is always tasty once it gets a full fry-up. But there's a new-old concept now re-bubbling to the surface, one that swaps out vegetable oil for bacon fat (aka bacon grease or bacon drippings). Not only is it a traditional way to cook Southern-style fried green tomatoes, but it also brings a major flavor boost. Tart tomatoes and earthy cornmeal batter get an infusion of smoky, salty umami flavor when sizzled in bacon fat.