Make Room For Fried Green Tomatoes On Your Burger This Summer

Fried green tomatoes are the fixing you didn't realize was missing from your summer burgers. These slightly tart fruits with a firm texture just taste better when they are breaded in a combination of flour and cornmeal, fried to golden perfection, and finished with a sprinkle of salt. Top your traditional burger or a popular smash burger with this fried sensation, and its tangy, bright taste cuts through the fattiness of the burger while adding a crunchy texture. Layer it with a slice of your favorite cheese and whatever other fixings and condiments you like on your burger, and the star on your cookout's menu is about to become epic.

When making your fried green tomatoes, it's important you do not slice them too thick. You want them between 1/8 of an inch to 1/4 of an inch thick. This will help them fry better so the entire tomato is warm after placing them in the grease for two to three minutes per side. Additionally, make certain you do all your seasoning before you dip your tomatoes into your whipped egg and dredge them in the flour and then the cornmeal. This will deepen the overall flavor of your fried food.