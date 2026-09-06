How A Pinch Of One Overlooked Pantry Herb Makes Tomato Sauce 10X More Flavorful

Many home cooks have a favorite tomato sauce recipe that they refuse to mess with, but you don't have to overhaul your go-to formula to improve upon it. Instead, use tiny additions that upgrade your sauce without radically changing it. For one idea, try adding a pinch of an underrated herb — marjoram — to make any tomato sauce 10 times more flavorful.

With a distinctly sweet, lightly floral flavor combined with subtle pepper and citrus notes, marjoram is a mild herb that deserves a place in your spice blends and sauces. It's related to oregano, a very common herb in tomato sauce recipes, so you can imagine that marjoram works equally well in your marinara, pizza sauces, ragùs, and so on. However, marjoram tastes more delicate than its more popular cousin, so it's less likely to overwhelm the flavors of your favorite recipe. Marjoram's warm, aromatic qualities also add complexity for a restaurant-quality flavor profile.

Marjoram and oregano can be swapped in recipes easily, but you should cook the former for less time, or else its flavor may fade. This makes marjoram suited for our quick tomato sauce recipe, but for longer-cooking sauces, add it five to 10 minutes before the sauce finishes simmering. You can push it to 15 to 30 minutes if you don't mind the herb's flavor being less pronounced. Many recipes use 4 teaspoons to 2 tablespoons of marjoram for around 3 cups of sauce — start out small and add more if you want a stronger taste.