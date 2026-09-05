The Oven Rack Position That Produces Better Cookies
Homemade cookies are little bites of heaven. Baking them is a fun project, the aroma wafting from the oven feels like a cozy blanket of nostalgia, and the cookies themselves are a sweet treat, even when they don't turn out perfectly. But let's be honest: The whole experience gets even better when the cookies turn out a little closer to perfect. Who doesn't want cookies baked to the ideal balance of crispness, airiness, and moist chewiness? Luckily, getting there can be as simple as knowing which oven rack to use when baking cookies.
Call your next batch of cookies Goldilocks because it wants to sit right in the middle of the oven. Cookies on the highest rack can cook unevenly on top, while those on the lowest rack may brown too much. The middle rack is just right. It provides the best all-around, evenly distributed heat you want.
The position of your oven racks matters because of where heat comes from. The primary source is the bottom of the oven — that's why cookies closer to it can burn on the bottom. Heat also comes from the top; even though you wouldn't have your broiler on to make cookies, the heat up there works for browning dishes. That might be great for a casserole, but not the cookies you want evenly baked. On the middle rack, cookies get more balanced heat flow and air circulation to distribute it evenly.
How to bake multiple batches of cookies at once on the middle rack
The most foolproof approach for the best batches of cookies is to bake one pan at a time, right in the middle of the oven. But that's not always realistic. You can bake two sheets at once, placing one on the middle rack and another on the top, while skipping the bottom rack if possible to avoid exposing the cookies to too much direct heat. If you're really in a pinch, you can add another oven rack and bake more cookies. Just pop one of those cooling racks with legs into the oven, and you've got yourself a second middle rack.
Remember to adjust your bake when you're heating more than one pan at a time. Add a couple of minutes to the baking time since the oven's heat now has more surfaces to cover, and swap the pans about halfway through. In general, rotating cookie sheets at the halfway mark helps encourage even baking. This is simply a stepped-up version of the same technique to account for the additional batches baking at once.
There's another option if your oven is deep enough: Place both cookie sheets on the middle rack vertically instead of horizontally so they can fit side by side. If you go this route, that halfway rotation becomes even more crucial. The magic of the middle rack means it's always ideal to bake one cookie batch at a time, but with a little extra oversight, you can easily manage more.