The Oven Rack Position That Produces Better Cookies

Homemade cookies are little bites of heaven. Baking them is a fun project, the aroma wafting from the oven feels like a cozy blanket of nostalgia, and the cookies themselves are a sweet treat, even when they don't turn out perfectly. But let's be honest: The whole experience gets even better when the cookies turn out a little closer to perfect. Who doesn't want cookies baked to the ideal balance of crispness, airiness, and moist chewiness? Luckily, getting there can be as simple as knowing which oven rack to use when baking cookies.

Call your next batch of cookies Goldilocks because it wants to sit right in the middle of the oven. Cookies on the highest rack can cook unevenly on top, while those on the lowest rack may brown too much. The middle rack is just right. It provides the best all-around, evenly distributed heat you want.

The position of your oven racks matters because of where heat comes from. The primary source is the bottom of the oven — that's why cookies closer to it can burn on the bottom. Heat also comes from the top; even though you wouldn't have your broiler on to make cookies, the heat up there works for browning dishes. That might be great for a casserole, but not the cookies you want evenly baked. On the middle rack, cookies get more balanced heat flow and air circulation to distribute it evenly.