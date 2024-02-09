Why It Pays To Bake Cookies One Batch At A Time

When it comes to baking cookies, it's tempting to want to fit as many as possible into the oven at once. After all, the more cookies you bake, the longer they'll last. But while it's a good idea to make a big dough portion so you end up with more cookies, you mustn't put too many in the oven at once. In other words, stick to just one tray of cookies at a time.

Cooking one batch at a time is important because the cookies will come out the best if the heat of the oven focuses on just one tray. Similarly, the tray should be placed on the middle rack (where the heat is most evenly circulated) so the cookies bake evenly. If absolutely necessary, there is a trick to baking two sheets at once: Switching the position of the trays halfway through the baking time. However, if you have the time, it's in your cookies' best interest to bake one tray at a time; the oven will already be ready to go for a second tray, so it won't take much extra effort.