The Easiest Way To Add An Extra Oven Rack And Bake More Cookies At Once

'Tis the season for many cooks in the kitchen, many trays of cookies, and overstuffed ovens. If you've ever found yourself playing kitchen tetris, attempting to fit yet another tray in your crammed oven, welcome to the club. We've all been there this time of year. There's nothing like the holiday frustration of having to stagger your baking schedule and wait for space to open up in the oven.

Before you accept being in the kitchen for way longer than you want, there's a simple hack for making more room in your oven and fitting in another tray of cookies. And no, it isn't buying a second oven. Those inexpensive cookie cooling trays — the kind with folding legs for some added height, make a perfect stand-in additional oven rack. If you don't already have them on hand, go ahead and stock up on a few of this type of cooling tray. The legs lift the tray a few inches, creating the needed space so it has clearance underneath for heat to circulate. This creates another layer to stack a sheet atop of, effectively doubling your capacity with an oven-safe, inexpensive stand-in additional shelf. Place your cooling rack on another cookie sheet instead of trying to balance it directly onto the rungs of your oven rack — this creates a sturdier surface ready to receive another tray of your fave holiday cookies.