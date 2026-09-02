Skip The Ketchup: This Sweet Ingredient Gives Basic Burgers A Fall Upgrade

There is a way to incorporate fall flavor into almost anything. Pumpkin breads, maple-spiked pastries, spiced lattes — you can even give savory foods a cozy upgrade if you get creative. One way to amp up some basic burgers is to forget the ketchup entirely and add a little slather of an unlikely condiment instead: apple butter. Apples pair surprisingly well with burgers. Like ketchup, the sweetness complements the richness of the meat while also providing some added moisture and acidity.

There are a few ways to include them. Jamie Oliver likes to use apple slices as a topping for the crunchy texture, but one might also grate the fruit right into the ground meat. However, apple butter is an even better fall addition to use in place of ketchup. You'll still get that creamy texture, but the spices help round out the flavor profile of the meat. It's warming, complex, and totally unexpected.

Apple butter is typically made with brown sugar, cinnamon, and cloves. It's the epitome of fall flavor, but it is strong. You only need a tiny bit to transform an easy smashburger recipe into a cozy, cold-weather treat. Just slather a small spoonful right onto the patty or bun, using more or less depending on your personal taste.