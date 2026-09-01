For A Heartier Pizza Hut Pizza, Order It Like This Texas-Style Pie From Germany

If you've never seen a Texas-style pizza for sale at your local pizza hut, it's probably because you don't live in Germany. Like international menu items at McDonald's, pizza toppings overseas can be fascinating insight into different cultures' tastes — reindeer meat pizza, anyone? But just as interestingly, they can sometimes show what other countries think of Americans' tastes. This can be anything from serving hot dogs for breakfast to Midwestern-themed restaurants that serve mostly Tex-Mex. Speaking of, according to Germany, Texans love their pizza with barbecue sauce and salami.

To be fair to the Germans, the "Texas Supreme" pizza available at their local Pizza Huts show they do understand that Texas loves barbecue and meat, even if it's not something you'd see served in the actual state. Beyond the salami and barbecue sauce, it's topped with mozzarella, bacon, and mixed bell peppers. While barbecue pizza is a decently popular option in the U.S. as an occasional alternative to tomato sauce, most versions default to chicken as it goes better with barbecue sauce than salami or pepperoni.

Of course, the fun thing about this German Pizza Hut option is that you can basically recreate it here with the normal American pizza topping options. Often international Pizza Hut toppings, like say garlic prawns in Sri Lanka, are not an option stateside. However, if you use pepperoni in place of the salami, the Texas Supreme is something you could have delivered right now.