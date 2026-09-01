The Sit-Down Chain Boomers Go To Over Texas Roadhouse And Cracker Barrel

When you're deciding which dining spot to spend your money on, there's a thrill in discovering new places, but it can also be risky. Higher prices can make you want to stick with what's familiar, and boomers are among the most likely to rely on restaurants they know they can trust. Among the many chain restaurants available to diners, one stands out among boomers in particular: Olive Garden.

According to YouGov's Best Bites 2026 restaurant rankings, Olive Garden was the most considered casual dining brand among Americans over 65 by a wide margin. Over the course of a year, YouGov asked respondents which casual dining food chain they would consider getting food or drinks from next. Of the 7,500 people in the 65+ age group who gave their responses, 33.8% named Olive Garden, contributing to its first-place ranking.

Coming in second was Texas Roadhouse at 28.2%, while Applebee's came in third with 24.7% of votes. Olive Garden's score of 33.8% among boomers was the highest among any age group, but that doesn't necessarily mean Olive Garden is just a spot for older generations. It also took the top spot for Gen X and millennials. Olive Garden was most considered among 45- to 64-year-olds and 30- to 44-year-olds, and ranked 30% for those age groups. The reasons for its popularity are more than just the unlimited breadsticks deal.