The Sit-Down Chain Boomers Go To Over Texas Roadhouse And Cracker Barrel
When you're deciding which dining spot to spend your money on, there's a thrill in discovering new places, but it can also be risky. Higher prices can make you want to stick with what's familiar, and boomers are among the most likely to rely on restaurants they know they can trust. Among the many chain restaurants available to diners, one stands out among boomers in particular: Olive Garden.
According to YouGov's Best Bites 2026 restaurant rankings, Olive Garden was the most considered casual dining brand among Americans over 65 by a wide margin. Over the course of a year, YouGov asked respondents which casual dining food chain they would consider getting food or drinks from next. Of the 7,500 people in the 65+ age group who gave their responses, 33.8% named Olive Garden, contributing to its first-place ranking.
Coming in second was Texas Roadhouse at 28.2%, while Applebee's came in third with 24.7% of votes. Olive Garden's score of 33.8% among boomers was the highest among any age group, but that doesn't necessarily mean Olive Garden is just a spot for older generations. It also took the top spot for Gen X and millennials. Olive Garden was most considered among 45- to 64-year-olds and 30- to 44-year-olds, and ranked 30% for those age groups. The reasons for its popularity are more than just the unlimited breadsticks deal.
Olive Garden's broad appeal
The only age group in which Olive Garden didn't claim the most considered spot was Gen Z, ages 18 to 29. Chili's ranked highest there at 29.6%, while Olive Garden was a close second at 28.7%. So the appeal of Olive Garden extends across every age group and shows that roughly one-third of people considered it a spot they'd go.
YouGov doesn't track the reasons why people chose the restaurants, but a Morning Consult survey from 2026 did. It also found that Olive Garden is the most considered casual dining spot in America and has the highest "mental penetration" — 78% of diners associated it with a special occasion. It also has the highest emotional connection of any brand, meaning it doesn't just bring customers in — it also makes them feel good about being there.
Olive Garden ranked highly as a family destination, a date night spot, a place to go when you don't want to cook, and a good restaurant to satisfy an Italian craving. People still complain about Olive Garden, but when you take all those high-ranked aspects together, you can see how Olive Garden represents comfort and relaxation. The chain's family-oriented image may help explain why Olive Garden has particularly strong consideration among older diners. Check out our list of Olive Garden's 18 best dishes if you're inspired to grab a bite sometime soon.