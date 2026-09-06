The Hands-Down Best Burger At Applebee's Ditches The Classic Bun

When you order a cheeseburger at a sit-down restaurant, you expect a juicy burger patty, perfectly melted cheese, fresh veggies, and an elevated burger sauce. And of course, the classic pillowy sesame seed bun, preferably toasted. Yet when our taster tried every burger at Applebee's and ranked them, they were surprised to discover that the best one doesn't even include a typical burger bun.

Out of all the burgers sampled, the one our taster loved the most was the chain's Grilled Cheese Cheeseburger. This sandwich swaps a traditional bun for slices of grilled potato bread. Inside is an all-beef patty, four slices of American cheese, and bacon sauce. Our taster found it to be the perfect burger-grilled-cheese hybrid, complete with buttery bread oozing with melted cheese, juicy meat, and tangy sauce. The sauce, which is similar to a bacon jam, had smoky, vinegary notes that cut through the rich creaminess of the cheese and complemented the thick beef patty with its umami flavor.

What made this burger even better was its side dishes. It comes with a small cup of tomato basil soup and an order of hot, crispy fries seasoned with salt and pepper. The warm, creamy soup made the ideal dipping sauce for the burger, and elevated it to comfort-meal status. The one disadvantage is the sandwich's price. Though Applebee's has one of the cheapest burgers of any sit-down restaurant chain, this entrée costs between $16 and $20, depending on your location.