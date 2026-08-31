The Old-School Pizza Chain That Wanted To Laser Its Logo Onto The Moon

For as long as humans have watched the night sky, we have looked at the moon to mark time, navigate, tell stories, and contemplate our place in the universe. At the close of the last millennium, Pizza Hut gazed into the final frontier and boldly asked, "If we can put a man on the moon, why not an advertisement for the Meat Lover's Stuffed Crust Special?" In 1999, the old-school pizza chain investigated using lasers to project a newly redesigned red-roof logo onto the lunar surface. The idea was that Earth's most visible nightlight (owned by none and belonging to all) might have some untapped marketing potential.

Pizza Hut reportedly spent two months dead-seriously consulting real astronomers and physicists, but under technical scrutiny, the extraterrestrial billboard-surface presented some big issues. After running calculations, the scientists came back with a disappointing answer: For a logo on the moon to be visible to the people on Earth, it would need to be roughly the size of Texas. Estimates put the project in the hundreds of millions of dollars category. After an era defined by increasingly unusual menu items and larger, more complicated pies, Pizza Hut finally encountered a scale problem it couldn't solve with extra cheese.

Having established that the moon is really big (and really far away), Pizza Hut scaled back its ambitions. Instead, the brand put its logo on a Russian space rocket. In 2000, the chain paid about $1 million to emblazon a roughly 30-foot logo on the Proton-K rocket carrying the Zvezda service module to the International Space Station (ISS). Compared with altering humanity's view of the heavens above, branding a real spacecraft qualified as the practical option.