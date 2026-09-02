Forget Mud Pie — Grab The Buttermilk For This Old-School Chocolate Pie

If you're a fan of over-the-top, decadent desserts that prominently feature chocolate, we've got an old-school Southern alternative for you: chocolate buttermilk pie. It has the familiar chocolate richness you'd expect from a mud pie, but the addition of tangy buttermilk gives the filling a more nuanced flavor and a silky custard texture. Our chocolate buttermilk pie recipe has essentially the same structure of a traditional buttermilk pie: an egg-based custard made with ingredients such as sugar, butter, flour, eggs, vanilla, and buttermilk — with the addition of unsweetened cocoa powder. Once baked, it transforms into a smooth, creamy filling with a distinctive softly sweet flavor.

Perhaps obviously, buttermilk is the key ingredient that makes this pie stand out. Despite its name, cooking with buttermilk won't make the finished dessert taste like a glass of sour milk, but rather add acidity that can cut through the pie's sweetness. That kind of balance is essential, as so many chocolate pies and cakes can taste overwhelmingly rich or sugary. Buttermilk also contributes to the pie's texture, giving the pie's filling a soft, luscious mouthfeel.

That's where it differs dramatically from mud pie. Despite both being chocolate pies, they're fundamentally different desserts. Mud pie is typically a more elaborate, layered dessert built around a chocolate crust (often cookies) and fillings that can range from pudding, cake, brownies, ice cream, whipped cream, fudge — or all of the above. There isn't one definitive recipe, but you'd best go to town with chocolate in all its forms.