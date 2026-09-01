How To Order Cocktails Like You Know What You're Doing

One of the most important decisions you need to make when ordering a cocktail is the nuances of the drink. For example, are you in the mood from something tart or sweet? Would you like your drink on the rocks (over ice) or up, meaning no ice in the final product? These are important considerations that can make or break your enjoyment of the drink. If you're unsure and need some help, ask the bartender. Jay Kurtz advises, "You can say something along the lines of, 'I'm not sure what I'd like, but I'm in the mood for something more on the tart side and vodka-based. What would you suggest?'"

Cristine Faunce says that most bartenders are eager to please the customer and states that their "ultimate goal is to make the guest feel comfortable, understood, and excited to try something new." Giving the bartender a flavor direction is incredibly useful, so consider what taste experience you're looking for and take it from there.

Rob Barter notes that it's perfectly fine if you don't know cocktail terminology. He suggests telling the bartender what you have in mind, like, "I'd like something tequila-based that's not too sweet," or "I'd like a martini, but I've never had one. What would you recommend?" Edgar Morales agrees and asserts, "If you don't know what you like, try describing what you don't like. The more descriptors, the better."