Well Vs Call Drinks: What's The Difference, And Why Does It Matter?

If you order a simple rum and Coke or vodka soda, chances are good that you'd get a well drink (also known as "rail drinks" in some places). The term "well" actually refers to the spot where the bartender keeps their most-used bottles, mixing ingredients, and tools within easy reach — usually a sunken area, rack, or under-counter cabinet right in front of them. In this well, you'll typically find one or two bottles each of the bar's basics: vodka, gin, rum, tequila, whiskey, and maybe a couple of other kinds. Most will be fitted with speed pourers for extra convenience and ease of mixing (that's another sign that you can use to know that you're getting a well drink.) And some cocktails are better to order with well liquor than others.

The actual liquor selection will differ from place to place, but just as an example, if you order a whiskey sour, you'll likely get one mixed from a cheap, blended whiskey like Kessler. If the bar uses bourbon, it might be something like Old Taylor or Evan Williams. Just because well liquors are cheaper doesn't mean they're bottom-of-the-barrel swill! Bars pick their well liquors by their popularity, versatility, and mixability, so while they may not be the smoothest for sipping neat, they're more than adequate for mixing up a tasty cocktail. Plus, well drinks are a great way to enjoy a night out without breaking the bank, and that's the biggest reason why they're popular among bar-goers.