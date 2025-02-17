Well Vs Call Drinks: What's The Difference, And Why Does It Matter?
Every industry has its own unique language, and bartending is no exception. Strike up a conversation with your local bartender, and you're bound to catch some lingo. While terms like "virgin" (a non-alcoholic drink) or "on the rocks" (served over ice) are pretty well-known, others might be a teeny bit more obscure, such as "well drinks" and "call drinks."
Both refer to the drinks that you can order off the bar. Simply put, a well drink is a drink made with the bar's house liquors — its most requested (and also usually the cheapest) liquors. On the other hand, a call drink is one where you request a specific brand for your drink. As you might guess, calling your liquor will usually result in a pricier drink than going with the well. That's the quick version, but there's a bit more to each category than just that, so let's dive a little deeper!
Well drinks are fast, easy, and cheap
If you order a simple rum and Coke or vodka soda, chances are good that you'd get a well drink (also known as "rail drinks" in some places). The term "well" actually refers to the spot where the bartender keeps their most-used bottles, mixing ingredients, and tools within easy reach — usually a sunken area, rack, or under-counter cabinet right in front of them. In this well, you'll typically find one or two bottles each of the bar's basics: vodka, gin, rum, tequila, whiskey, and maybe a couple of other kinds. Most will be fitted with speed pourers for extra convenience and ease of mixing (that's another sign that you can use to know that you're getting a well drink.) And some cocktails are better to order with well liquor than others.
The actual liquor selection will differ from place to place, but just as an example, if you order a whiskey sour, you'll likely get one mixed from a cheap, blended whiskey like Kessler. If the bar uses bourbon, it might be something like Old Taylor or Evan Williams. Just because well liquors are cheaper doesn't mean they're bottom-of-the-barrel swill! Bars pick their well liquors by their popularity, versatility, and mixability, so while they may not be the smoothest for sipping neat, they're more than adequate for mixing up a tasty cocktail. Plus, well drinks are a great way to enjoy a night out without breaking the bank, and that's the biggest reason why they're popular among bar-goers.
Call drinks are pricier, but more customizable
Call drinks are so-called because you literally "call" for a specific brand of liquor to be used. So while ordering a gin and tonic would get you a well drink, asking for a Tanqueray and tonic turns it into a call drink. When you call your liquor, the bartender will reach for the bottles on the back bar shelves, where they keep the higher-end spirits on display.
Many bars further separate their call drinks into price tiers. The standard call drink is made from a mid-range liquor like Stolichnaya (often shortened to just "Stoli") for anything that uses vodka, or Jim Beam for bourbon drinks. As you move up in liquor quality (and price), you get to "premium" and "super-premium" call drinks. These are made with the priciest, top-shelf liquors — think ordering a vodka martini with Grey Goose vodka or a Manhattan with Woodford Reserve bourbon. Besides having an idea of exactly what you're ordering, knowing the difference between the two can sometimes come in handy while you're out. Many bars run Happy Hour specials that offer discounts on either wells or calls, so when one pops up, you can get the best booze for your bucks!