Martha Stewart's Net Worth: The Comeback Empire In 2026
Martha Stewart is a phenomenon in the home and lifestyle industry, having risen to fame long before the 2000s and maintaining her presence in the media and headlines to this day — two full decades after her career was derailed by the five months she spent in prison. Still, Stewart remains a household name, with a net worth to prove it.
She began as a stockbroker before making her way into modeling and later into the catering business, a career shift that would lead to the publication of her best cookbooks and the release of many talk shows and cooking shows. Her re-entry into the media landscape came with new friendships, like the one with Snoop Dogg, and new feuds, like the one with actress and lifestyle mogul Gwyneth Paltrow.
Stewart has had a roller coaster ride of a career. Here, we will walk through her beginnings, her fall, and how she made her comeback.
Where did her career begin?
Martha Stewart spent her early career as a model, posing in advertisements for companies like Lifebuoy, Tareyton, Clairol, and others. Her success in modeling helped pay for her schooling at Barnard College, and even after she finished her studies in art and history, she continued to model. Her images were used in print advertisements and on television, marking the first of many times Stewart would find herself on screen.
Stewart also pursued an initial career as a stockbroker, entering the industry her father-in-law had been in for years. Her stint there lasted less than a decade, however, due to the 1973 recession. Just three years later, she began to move into the home and lifestyle industries, changing the food industry she is now so prominent in by creating a catering business from her home in Westport, Connecticut. Within 10 years, that catering business saw success, and Stewart became the owner of a million-dollar company.
Stewart's husband, Andrew, worked in publishing, which later helped her land her first book deal in 1982. Her first book, "Entertaining," included 300 recipes and myriad tips for hosting gatherings. Stewart's success in print continued in 1990, when she began her magazine, "Martha Stewart Living," which published regular issues for over three decades. The magazine went out of print in 2022, but continued digitally. Its initial success led to Stewart's recognition on talk shows with Oprah Winfrey and Larry King, catapulting her into the public eye.
Martha Stewart's net worth in 2026
Half a century after she first opened her catering business, Martha Stewart continues to impact the home and lifestyle industry. The mogul's net worth is estimated to be around $400 million, 50 years after she began owning her business. This number comes after a drop in her net worth in the early 2000s, but Stewart has seemingly improved her standing by continuing her work through product lines, brand partnerships, television projects, and more.
Stewart's net worth has previously been as high as $1 billion. This was back in 1999, when her company, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, went public. Years later, in 2015, the company sold for $350 million. Still, Stewart has continued building wealth, even throughout the career setbacks she has experienced.
A person's net worth is typically calculated by adding the value of their assets and subtracting the value of their liabilities. Stewart has assets in various arenas. These include her real estate properties — said to be worth more than $100 million — her book publications, of which she has more than 100, the most recent of which was published in May 2026, and her podcast and television shows, two of which debut in August 2026, including a "Martha Cooks" series on Netflix and "The Martha Stewart Podcast" on streaming services.
The rise, fall, and comeback
Martha Stewart's rise is clear: Her catering business became a much larger enterprise than anyone had originally thought, which led to the publication of her cookbook and her eventual entry into the magazine world. Before the early aughts, she was a billionaire. But then came the fall. In 2004, Stewart went to prison.
The scandal revolved around Stewart's December 2001 sale of nearly 4,000 shares in the biotechnology company, ImClone Systems. Investigators questioned whether she had received nonpublic information from her broker before selling. Stewart denied wrongdoing, but prosecutors later accused her of lying to investigators and obstructing their inquiry. She was found guilty of conspiracy, obstruction, and lying to federal investigators. Stewart spent five months in prison, returning to a world where her name was all over the news in combination with the scandal that surrounded her. But that did not stop her from getting her career back.
In many ways, Stewart never gave up on her career. After being released from prison, she published a new book and launched several new television shows. The book was called "The Martha Rules: 10 Essentials for Achieving Success as You Start, Build, or Manage a Business," and the shows included "The Apprentice: Martha Stewart" — a spinoff of the famed show made popular by Donald Trump — and her daytime talk show, "Martha." Besides her own successes, her friendship with Snoop Dogg helped to keep her in the limelight after it began to develop in 2008.
Her brand deals today
Today, Martha Stewart remains prominently in the limelight, despite a tumultuous career. Many brands are still partnering with the media mogul, including, most recently, Skechers, which had an entire Stewart–inspired shoe line on sale during Amazon Prime Day in summer 2026. The sale gave customers a chance to buy shoes in the Martha Stewart x Skechers collection for anywhere from $39 to $78.
Amazon also featured other sales related to Stewart's products in early August to celebrate Stewart's birthday. Anything from Stewart's esteemed bed sheets to her nonstick muffin pans was featured in the sale. Other sales on Stewart's products have included her Wayfair line, which was on sale at the beginning of 2026 as part of Wayfair's Way Day promotion.
Stewart has also worked with the brand MOTHER for its "Taste Great" collection. MOTHER is a Los Angeles–based boutique clothing store that sells denim, activewear, and other clothing and accessories. The collaboration with Martha Stewart was inspired by desserts and sweet foods. The campaign featured Stewart in a hotel room, with a concierge serving her pastry boxes and milk and cookies.
Media and partnerships
Although Martha Stewart's career began long before social media was a prominent force, she has built a hefty following. She has close to 6 million followers on Instagram and 2 million followers on TikTok. Netflix released a documentary about her in 2024, which received a lot of media buzz. A year before that, Stewart appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated's swimsuit edition, joining former cover models Tyra Banks, Ilona Maher, and others, and becoming the oldest cover model ever to appear on the issue.
Further, many headlines connect Martha Stewart with Snoop Dogg. Snoop Dogg and Stewart's friendship shocked fans after it developed in 2008, when Snoop Dogg appeared on Stewart's talk show. From that budding friendship came the release of their famed cooking show, "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party" — which also led to the release of Snoop Dogg's cookbook — and the pair were seen in multiple commercials together, including a 2020 Super Bowl commercial for Tostitos and a 2021 commercial for BIC.
The conversation about their friendship continues, since as recently as 2025, Stewart has spoken about her friendship with Snoop Dogg on talk shows. It is certainly a pairing that helped her improve her public-facing persona after her time in prison. On her own, Stewart continues to garner television success and sell various Martha Stewart-branded home products.
Martha Stewart products you didn't know existed
Many people know Martha Stewart for her home and lifestyle products — pots and pans, gardening tools, and the like. But Stewart has her hands in many other cookie jars, metaphorically speaking. For example, in 2026, Stewart co-founded a company called Hint, which is a home-management platform rooted in artificial intelligence. It is said to help homeowners keep track of property maintenance tasks and costs, among other things, and it launched with a $10 million investment.
Further staying on brand with her friendship with Snoop Dogg, Stewart launched a line of CBD gummies in 2020. In the brand's promotional material, Stewart maintains her wholesome look while wearing her gummies as a necklace — an image akin to the macaroni necklaces children make in school. The CBD brand is entirely hers, and you can tell: The gummies have flavors featuring kumquat, boysenberry, and even yuzu, flavors not always traditional in the CBD space.
In 2026, Stewart also launched her first electrics collection, which is different from her traditional cookware line. The electrics collection includes a stand mixer, a waffle maker, an air fryer, and more. True to Stewart's homemaking abilities, the line comes in chic colors that are designed to sit out on the countertop without causing any visual clutter.
How she compares to other lifestyle moguls
Some of the most prominent lifestyle moguls alongside Stewart are Oprah Winfrey and Gwyneth Paltrow. Winfrey's net worth sits at $3.4 billion, a significant jump above Martha Stewart's $400 million. The two have both built media empires, though the former is said to gear toward an older audience, while Stewart's audience leans more millennial. They seem to be friendly, with Winfrey interviewing Stewart for her online magazine in the early aughts.
Winfrey even wrote letters to Stewart while she was in prison, though the pair made headlines when Stewart teasingly called Winfrey out for not visiting her. Winfrey has been in her own share of public controversies, including with the U.S. beef industry, and a 2025 controversy related to her use of GLP-1s after years of her promoting body positivity and discussing her own body image.
On the other end, Gwyneth Paltrow is a lifestyle mogul whose net worth sits lower than Stewart's at $200 million. Paltrow is known for her brand Goop. There has been much media attention on her and Stewart due to a feud the pair had over a decade ago, predicated on Stewart's use of the phrase "conscious uncoupling" in her magazine shortly after Paltrow used the words in a post announcing her separation from her husband. Stewart has also said in interviews that Paltrow should stick to being a movie star — but Paltrow stands strong behind her brand, even using the feud as a moment of humor in her gift guide promotion in 2022.