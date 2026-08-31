Martha Stewart's Net Worth: The Comeback Empire In 2026

Martha Stewart is a phenomenon in the home and lifestyle industry, having risen to fame long before the 2000s and maintaining her presence in the media and headlines to this day — two full decades after her career was derailed by the five months she spent in prison. Still, Stewart remains a household name, with a net worth to prove it.

She began as a stockbroker before making her way into modeling and later into the catering business, a career shift that would lead to the publication of her best cookbooks and the release of many talk shows and cooking shows. Her re-entry into the media landscape came with new friendships, like the one with Snoop Dogg, and new feuds, like the one with actress and lifestyle mogul Gwyneth Paltrow.

Stewart has had a roller coaster ride of a career. Here, we will walk through her beginnings, her fall, and how she made her comeback.