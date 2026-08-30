8 Beloved Spots To Eat On Coney Island

New York City is full of landmarks with big-name recognition and cultural significance. But even among the tough competition, Coney Island — the historic seaside neighborhood that grew into a destination of its own — manages to stand out. It's home to one of the first modern amusement parks and was a spot for rich and poor alike in the 19th and early 20th centuries. Its rich history of immigration, the water-surrounded location, and a reputation for affordable entertainment and spectacle all contribute to Coney Island's food culture.

In keeping with its legacy, the best food options in Coney Island — which is a neighborhood that encompasses much more than just a boardwalk — are enjoyed by all kinds. Tourists and longtime residents sit side by side at spots that have been around for decades. As a Brooklynite who's spent many sunburnt days eating around Coney Island, I've noticed the difference between places people go because it's just there and places people go because they actually love it. These are the places where you can find both people discovering their new favorite spot, and people visiting a longtime family haunt, all eating together.