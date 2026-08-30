8 Beloved Spots To Eat On Coney Island
New York City is full of landmarks with big-name recognition and cultural significance. But even among the tough competition, Coney Island — the historic seaside neighborhood that grew into a destination of its own — manages to stand out. It's home to one of the first modern amusement parks and was a spot for rich and poor alike in the 19th and early 20th centuries. Its rich history of immigration, the water-surrounded location, and a reputation for affordable entertainment and spectacle all contribute to Coney Island's food culture.
In keeping with its legacy, the best food options in Coney Island — which is a neighborhood that encompasses much more than just a boardwalk — are enjoyed by all kinds. Tourists and longtime residents sit side by side at spots that have been around for decades. As a Brooklynite who's spent many sunburnt days eating around Coney Island, I've noticed the difference between places people go because it's just there and places people go because they actually love it. These are the places where you can find both people discovering their new favorite spot, and people visiting a longtime family haunt, all eating together.
Paul's Daughter
Paul's Daughter is one of the larger restaurants situated on the Coney Island boardwalk. It boasts an eye-catching, retro façade (complete with large vintage statues on the roof) and close proximity to the popular rides. All of these factors contribute to Paul's Daughter being such a popular stop for all kinds of visitors. But, as is the case with other spots on this list, tourists going there doesn't make it a tourist trap.
For one thing, it's been around since 1962, when two Greek immigrants opened it under their own names, "Gregory & Paul's." It's a family-owned business, and it's been run by Paul's daughter since 2009. You can probably guess for yourself what prompted the name change.
It's also got an extensive, reliable menu. It offers all kinds of casual fare like burgers and hot dogs — also potato knishes, because they are a New York City staple, after all — but it's known for its seafood options like lobster rolls and oysters. I'm partial to their fried clams. Plus, they make a strong drink there.
(718) 449-4252
1001 Riegelmann Boardwalk, Brooklyn, NY 11224
Williams Candy Shop
If you are looking for an old-school candy shop in NYC, you'll probably be directed to Economy Candy on Manhattan's Lower East Side. But Coney Island has its own vintage sweet store in Williams Candy Shop. It's been around since the 1940s and still sells the era's popular confections. Options include soft serve, fudge, candy by the pound, and caramel apples, just to name a few.
On one hand, a nostalgic candy store can have charm in spades. On the other hand, all too often, these kinds of stores hide stale or bad products behind their aesthetic and a steady flow of tourists. What truly makes Williams Candy Shop special is that everything actually tastes fresh and delicious. New Yorkers who have been going for decades can still enjoy an amazing candy apple or soft serve cone when they visit. And while it's not quite on the boardwalk, it's close enough that you can walk back to the sand with whatever handheld treat you chose and enjoy your sugar rush seaside.
(718) 372-0302
1318 Surf Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11224
Doña Zita
Surrounding the Luna Park section of the boardwalk is a smattering of small walk-up food and drink options. Most of them fall into the "just okay" category. But Doña Zita is the gem of the group. For one thing, the servings are generous. The cemitas are absolutely huge, the burritos are stuffed, and many of their dishes are big enough to make two meals. Plus, it's all very reasonably priced, considering the general upcharge you can expect from food spots in destinations like Coney Island (and New York City in general).
Most importantly, everything tastes fresh and very delicious. I crave Doña Zita's chicken cemita whenever I'm nearby. If you want good Mexican food in Brooklyn, this place isn't just the best of the boardwalk; I think it's among the best of the borough. Plus, since it's been around since 2003, Doña Zita is on its way to becoming a bona fide institution.
(929) 254-9072
1221 Bowery St, Brooklyn, NY 11224
Pete's Clam Stop
Pete's Clam Stop has a kitschy facade that can leave one feeling conflicted about trying the place out. On one hand, the bright, vintage signage covering the building — including several pictures of a googly-eyed, waving oyster — feels impossible to resist. On the other hand, the signage emphasizes their shish kebob offerings, which may be confusing for a seeker of fresh seafood.
But sure enough, the clams here are delicious. The oysters and fried shrimp are, too. And their shish kebob skewers are a sleeper hit; they are flavorful and well-charred from the grill, and served with toasted bread on the side.
The old-school vibe here is legit, too. Pete opened up his clam stop in 1975, and it's still family-run — in fact, Pete still stops by once a week to check on the place and eat a few oysters. And while it's certainly not as cheap as it would have been in 1975, it's still surprisingly affordable. Plus, it's got smaller crowds than Nathan's or Paul's Daughter.
(718) 372-0302
1320 Surf Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11224
Nathan's Famous
As the name so succinctly suggests, you have probably heard of Nathan's Famous one way or another. Perhaps you know it as a grocery store hot dog brand, or a typical food court kiosk. Or maybe you are a fervent follower of its International Hot Dog Eating Contest held at the original Coney Island location every Fourth of July. But no matter how famous Nathan's Famous is, it's worth a visit for locals and tourists alike, and that visit just might surprise you.
The hot dogs here are genuinely good, with plenty of toppings to choose from. But the menu is expansive, featuring a wide array of solid seafood offerings, as well as fried chicken sandwiches and, for some reason, frog legs. The fried calamari are tasty, but I'll always go for the classic Nathan's Famous hot dog after a long afternoon at the aquarium. There's plenty of room to enjoy your food in the restaurant's big outdoor seating area, which is a big deal on the boardwalk, where space is at a premium.
(718) 333-2202
1310 Surf Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11224
Totonno's
Sure, plenty of Coney Island-visiting tourists have passed through Totonno's over the century that it's been open on Neptune Avenue. But lately it's been thrown into the spotlight by a visitor of a different kind: the foodie pizza tourgoer. Totonno's has gained a reputation for its original coal-fired pizza oven, which would not be legal in any modern pizzeria for environmental reasons, but has been permitted to remain at the Coney Island takeout-only restaurant. The distinct flavor of the pies there has often been attributed to this oven.
But while people like David Portnoy may fuss over the ranking of Totonno's in some kind of ultimate slice showdown, it's been a neighborhood favorite since long before he was born. If you are talking about trying to grab some pizza around South Brooklyn, you are bound to hear someone proudly recommend Totonno's. That person could be anywhere from 10 to 100 years old. There is a long, fussy line out front at times, but the wait at one of the best pizza shops in Brooklyn is a labor of love.
(718) 372-8606
1524 Neptune Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11224
Gargiulo's
The vibe of Gargiulo's is old school — as in, the tablecloths are white, and the waiters wear tuxes. The days-of-old aesthetic is legit, since it's one of the oldest Italian restaurants in the U.S., opening on Mermaid Avenue in 1907. It was passed from the Gargiulo family to the Russo family in 1965, but it has stayed in the hands of the Russos ever since.
South Brooklyn has a strong Italian-American population, so there is no shortage of Italian cuisine in that part of the borough. But Gargiulo's is special. It's a place that generations of Brooklynites have gone to for a special occasion, and that's unlikely to change, since Gargiulo's has kept up its reputation for good ambiance and food. Speaking of the food, I'm partial to the chicken parmigiana and the stuffed artichokes.
Gargiulo's is an institution, and any visit may have you sitting next to a couple that's come there for 20 anniversaries straight, or a family celebrating a big birthday. Gargiulo's holds a century of special nights out.
(718) 266-4891
2911 W 15th St, Brooklyn, NY 11224
Ruby's Bar and Grill
Maybe it's the primo boardwalk placement, or maybe it's the name — whatever the reason, a Coney Island first-timer may dismiss Ruby's Bar and Grill as a generic tourist trap. But while this place gets significant foot traffic and ocean views from its location, its status as a well-loved Coney Island mainstay comes from its other qualities.
Ruby's has an updated façade that may make it seem like a newcomer compared to places like Paul's Daughter. But it's actually nearly a century old. In fact, it's the longest-running bar and grill on the boardwalk, having first opened in 1934 as Hebrew National Deli and Bar. The name and ownership changed in 1972, but has stayed in one family ever since.
Most importantly, it's just a solid place to eat some bar food and get a beer. The extensive menu has something for pretty much everyone; my order is usually either onion rings or crab cakes, plus a frozen margarita. Ruby's is like your favorite dive bar, with spectacular views.
(718) 975-7829
1213 Riegelmann Boardwalk, Brooklyn, NY 11224
Methodology
Coney Island refers to both a land mass — a once-island, now peninsula at the southern tip of Brooklyn — and a neighborhood within that land mass. I chose to focus on the neighborhood, therefore eliminating any options in Brighton Beach, which shares the boardwalk with, but is separate from, the neighborhood of Coney Island.
The establishments were selected by me, based on my own personal experience and general impressions. While tasty food was an important factor in my choices, it is only one aspect of what makes a food spot beloved. I also considered things like ambiance, affordability, and location. I thought about the historical and cultural role of the businesses I chose, as several have been longtime Coney Island residents. Due to the nature of Coney Island being both a residential area and a destination, I looked for spots that were authentic to the community, as well as for many years of the ever-changing crowds of visitors.